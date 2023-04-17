Gilbert Burns calls out Dustin Poirier for UFC 288, 'The Diamond' responds
Cole Shelton - April 17, 2023
Beneil Dariush reveals frustrating conversation with the UFC over potential title shot: "I was about to flip a table"
Josh Evanoff - April 17, 2023
Dana White reveals Alex Pereira won't receive an immediate title shot at light heavyweight: "He's got to beat a real guy"
Cole Shelton - April 17, 2023
Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad go back and forth over potential UFC 288 co-main event: "Guy cannot make weight?"
Josh Evanoff - April 17, 2023
MMA News
Dana White thinks Arnold Allen needed more urgency sooner in UFC Kansas City loss: "I just think he poured it on a little too late"
Josh Evanoff - April 16, 2023
Max Holloway wants to fight 'The Korean Zombie' in Australia following decision win over Arnold Allen
Josh Evanoff - April 16, 2023
Max Holloway is eyeing a fellow fan favorite for his next trip to the Octagon. Holloway was in action this past Saturday night (April 15), taking on Arnold Allen inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas […]
Jan Blachowicz details 'very big motivation' to cut to 185lbs for Israel Adesanya rematch
Josh Evanoff - April 13, 2023
Jan Blachowicz wants to challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title in a rematch. The former light heavyweight champ has competed in the same division his entire career but is willing to endure what […]
Alex Pereira reveals how he stopped his son from mocking Israel Adesanya a second time following UFC 281 knockout
Josh Evanoff - April 11, 2023
The goading between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira’s 12-year-old son has been a fascinating subplot in the historic rivalry between ‘Poatan’ and ‘The Last Stylebender.’ In the wake of his incredible finish against the Brazilian […]
Scott Coker on Cris Cyborg's Bellator status: "We expect to bring her back here at some point this year"
Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2023
Bellator President Scott Coker has given an update on Cris Cyborg’s future with the promotion. Cris Cyborg is the reigning Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion, but she hasn’t been seen in pro MMA action since April […]
Conor McGregor responds to backlash from Jose Aldo callout: “Me and who the f**k is that guy should box”
Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2023
Gamebred Boxing 4 winner Markus Perez claims Jake Paul never paid him for sparring session because “I kicked his butt”
Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2023
Markus Perez claims Jake Paul stiffed him on pay. Perez appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “Trocação Franca” and he made quite the claim on why Jake Paul never paid him for their time sparring. “I beat him […]
UFC 287 fighter Gilbert Burns hopes to face Colby Covington soon: "I believe I can finish Colby"
Josh Evanoff - March 30, 2023
Gilbert Burns is focused on his upcoming clash with Jorge Masvidal, but he hopes to share the Octagon with Colby Covington in the future. UFC President Dana White has insisted that Covington is next in […]
MMA Fighters take aim at Paddy Pimblett for his post-surgery callout of former opponent Jared Gordon: “This man is a clown”
Josh Evanoff - March 28, 2023
Some MMA fighters have made it quite clear that they’re not impressed by Paddy Pimblett’s recent callout of Jared Gordon. Pimblett’s late 2022 victory over Gordon has left a sour taste in the mouths of […]
UFC San Antonio winner Maycee Barber hopes to eventually earn rematch with Alexa Grasso: "I want that fight back"
Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2023
Maycee Barber has extended her winning streak to four and she has expressed her desire to have a rematch with Alexa Grasso. Barber was featured on the main card of UFC San Antonio. She went […]
Gianni Vazquez reveals the injuries he suffered due to incompetent referee at Fury FC 76
Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2023
FIGHT CIRCUS 6: The Rise Or Fall Of Sloppy Balboa confirms Rampage Jackson and Bob Sapp in Siamese boxing main event
Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2023
Fight Circus appears to be levelling up. The world’s wildest combat sports organisation has made it to a sixth instalment and in its own words, returns, “With a Foolish Vengeance!” Streaming live on FightCircus.tv and […]
Ciryl Gane reacts after being submitted by Jon Jones at UFC 285: “I’m angry with myself”
Josh Evanoff - March 5, 2023
Ciryl Gane has spoken out after being submitted by Jon Jones in the first round of their UFC 285 main event. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship. Not only was this […]
Video | Bo Nickal and Jon Jones have backstage wrestling session ahead of UFC 285
Josh Evanoff - March 2, 2023
Bo Nickal and Jon Jones decided to have a little wrestling session at the UFC Performance Institute this week. The two superstars are slated to compete on UFC 285 this Saturday. In the main event, […]
LFA 153: 'Mariscal vs. Faria' Live Results and Highlights
Josh Evanoff - February 17, 2023
The LFA returns to Hammond, Ind. for LFA 153 on UFC Fight Pass, as Jose Mariscal takes on Guilherme Faria in the main event at 145 pounds. Mariscal returns to the LFA for the first […]
Exclusive MMA Interviews
Steve Garcia eyes TJ Brown or Damon Jackson after TKO win over Shayilan Nuerdanbieke at UFC 287
Josh Evanoff - April 14, 2023
Loopy Godinez "confident" she beat Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 287 but disappointed how "close" the fight was
Josh Evanoff - April 13, 2023
Loopy Godinez is disappointed by how close her fight with Cynthia Calvillo was. Godinez entered the fight coming off a loss to Angela Hill last August, in what she admits was a disappointing fight for […]
Gillian Robertson explains decision to drop down to strawweight, expects to submit Piera Rodriguez early at UFC Kansas City: "I expect it to be over fast"
Josh Evanoff - April 13, 2023
Gillian Robertson will be returning to the strawweight division. Before Robertson went on TUF and made her way into the UFC, she was competing at 115lbs but admittedly had a tough time making the weight. […]
Chris Gutierrez knows he has to fight "smart" against "dangerous" Pedro Munhoz at UFC Kansas City
Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2023
Chris Gutierrez was hoping he’d get a top-10 opponent next and that is exactly what happened. Back in November, Gutierrez picked up the biggest win of his career as he knocked out Frankie Edgar in […]
Zak Cummings reveals Ed Herman scrap at UFC Kansas City will likely be his retirement fight: "I can't think of a better way to go out"
Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2023
Zak Cummings says Saturday night at UFC Kansas City will be the final time he makes the walk to the Octagon. Cummings is finally set to return at UFC Kansas City after a back injury […]
Billy Quarantillo eyes "viral" knockout over "legend" Edson Barboza at UFC Kansas City: "I'm not going in there to milk out a decision"
Josh Evanoff - April 11, 2023
Billy Quarantillo is pumped to fight Edson Barboza in the co-main event of UFC Kansas City. After Quarantillo scored a TKO win over Alexander Hernandez back in December, he called out Barboza to be his […]
Brandon Royval expects to "drown" Matheus Nicolau at UFC Kansas City, hopes to serve as backup for flyweight title fight
Josh Evanoff - April 11, 2023
Brandon Royval was confident he would be fighting Matheus Nicolau next. After Royval was cleared from his hand injury, he called out both Nicolau and Kai Kara-France as he wanted a top-five opponent. But, once […]
Loopy Godinez says UFC 287 fight against Cynthia Calvillo is "just going to be dominating"
Josh Evanoff - April 6, 2023
Loopy Godinez is confident she will return to the win column at UFC 287. Godinez is coming off a disappointing decision loss to Angela Hill back in August at UFC San Diego. Since then, Godinez […]
UFC 287 | Pro fighters make their picks for Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal
Josh Evanoff - April 6, 2023
In the co-main event of UFC 287, an intriguing welterweight scrap goes down as Gilbert Burns takes on Jorge Masvidal. Heading into the fight, Burns is a sizeable -530 favorite while ‘Gamebred’ is a +360 […]
Adrian Yanez hopes to secure Sean O'Malley fight after "starching" Rob Font at UFC 287
Josh Evanoff - April 5, 2023
UFC 287 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 title fight
Josh Evanoff - April 5, 2023
In the main event of UFC 287, the middleweight title is up for grabs as Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya have their rematch in MMA. Heading into the fight, Pereira is a +114 underdog while […]
Rob Font plans to "mix it up" and submit Adrian Yanez at UFC 287 to silence his doubters: "I want to get him down and get him out of there"
Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2023
Rob Font is excited to remind everyone just how good he is at UFC 287. Font will be making his return to the Octagon for the first time in a year after losing a decision […]
Michelle Waterson-Gomez plans to be "the dominant fighter" against Luana Pinheiro at UFC 287: "I wouldn't say she is a well-rounded fighter"
Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2023
Michelle Waterson-Gomez is excited to stay with the UFC. ‘The Karate Hottie’ fought out her previous UFC contract last July, suffering a submission loss to Amanda Lemos. Despite the disappointing setback, the UFC re-signed her […]
Daniel Pineda says he will retire from MMA "unless the money is right" after fighting out deal at UFC San Antonio
Josh Evanoff - March 31, 2023
Daniel Pineda expected his fight at UFC San Antonio against Tucker Lutz to be his last. Pineda was fighting out his UFC contract last weekend and at 37 years old, he thought retirement was the likely […]