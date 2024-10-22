Just Scrap Radio Ep. 181 with Geoff Neal and Dan Ige

By Cole Shelton - October 22, 2024

The 181st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 308.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 181

We’re first joined by 10th-ranked UFC welterweight Geoff Neal (1:00). We close things out with 14th-ranked UFC featherweight Dan Ige (9:58).

Geoff Neal opens up the show to preview his UFC 308 fight against Rafael dos Anjos. Geoff talks about the layoff and his last fight against Ian Machado Garry back in February. Neal then talks about being surprised to face dos Anjos and the style matchup against him. He then chats about fighting a legend and what a win does for him. Neal then talks about Belal Muhammad, who he beat, be the new champion, and the state of the welterweight division.

Dan Ige closes out the show to preview his UFC 308 fight against Lerone Murphy. Dan talks about stepping up on hours’ notice against Diego Lopes and what he took away from that fight. He then chats about being rebooked against Murphy years later and how different this fight now is. He then talks about what a win over Murphy does for him and his goals going forward.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

