PHOTO | UFC 309 poster released featuring Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

By Josh Evanoff - October 22, 2024

The UFC 309 poster featuring Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic has been released on social media.

Jon Jones

Next month in New York City, ‘Bones’ will finally return to the octagon. Back for the first time since submitting Ciryl Gane last March at UFC 285, Jon Jones will meet former champion Stipe Miocic. For his part, the 42-year-old hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in early 2021.

Nonetheless, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is a fight between two absolute legends of the cage. While some, including interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, are unhappy with the fight, there’s no doubt both men have their place in history. It appears that the UFC 309 poster wants to honor their achievements.

Earlier this week, the UFC released the poster for the highly-anticipated event on social media. On the poster, Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic are the only fighters prominently displayed. On the official poster, the two men’s achievements and resumes are listed right along each other. While Jones and Miocic are in the main event, this New York-based event features a lot of talent.

UFC 309 poster is released featuring Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Noticeably left off the UFC 309 poster is the co-main event, featuring Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira. For his part, ‘Do Bronx’ enters the matchup fresh off a competitive split-decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan in April. Meanwhile, Chandler hasn’t competed since a third-round submission defeat to Dustin Poirier in November 2022.

Furthermore, the UFC 309 undercard features a lot of high-profile names. Also slated for the event are matchups such as Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders, Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig, and Nikita Krylov vs. Azamat Murzakanov. That being said, obviously, the main event is the biggest draw for most fans.

A lot more than just heavyweight gold is on the line in the main event. With a victory, Jon Jones has promised to ride off into the sunset and retire with a stunning 28-1 record. Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic is hoping to become just the second man in UFC history to win the heavyweight title three different times.

What do you make of this UFC poster? Are you excited for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic?

