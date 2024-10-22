What’s next for Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira after UFC Vegas 99?

The UFC remained in the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 99 on Saturday with ranked middleweights Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira throwing down.

In the main event, Hernandez and Pereira were both headlining for the first time in a pivotal middleweight scrap. Hernandez was coming off a submission win over Roman Kopylov and was on a four-fight winning streak. Pereira, meanwhile, was riding an eight-fight winning streak.

In the end, it was Hernandez who won by fifth-round TKO. His pace and pressure eventually broke Pereira to lead to the win. Following UFC Vegas 99, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.