REPORT | Joe Rogan set to host former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday podcast episode

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is reportedly set to host former U.S. President Donald Trump on an upcoming episode of The Joe Rogan Experience in Austin, TX.

Politico was among the first to report the news of the upcoming podcast episode featuring Rogan and Trump.

This will be the first time Rogan has hosted a current or former U.S. President on his world-renowned podcast. He’s sat down with political figures on both sides of the spectrum, including Tulsi Gabbard and Dan Crenshaw.

Trump, an avid UFC fan and close friend of CEO Dana White will appear on the world’s No. 1 podcast just weeks before election day. According to the above reporting, Rogan and Trump will record the episode on Friday.

In a recent Instagram post, Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, appeared to confirm the news.