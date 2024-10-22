REPORT | Joe Rogan set to host former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday podcast episode

By Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is reportedly set to host former U.S. President Donald Trump on an upcoming episode of The Joe Rogan Experience in Austin, TX.

Joe Rogan, Donald Trump

Politico was among the first to report the news of the upcoming podcast episode featuring Rogan and Trump.

This will be the first time Rogan has hosted a current or former U.S. President on his world-renowned podcast. He’s sat down with political figures on both sides of the spectrum, including Tulsi Gabbard and Dan Crenshaw.

Trump, an avid UFC fan and close friend of CEO Dana White will appear on the world’s No. 1 podcast just weeks before election day. According to the above reporting, Rogan and Trump will record the episode on Friday.

In a recent Instagram post, Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, appeared to confirm the news.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr)

Joe Rogan set to sit down with Donald Trump ahead of Election Day in the U.S.

Rogan was also reportedly in talks with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris for a podcast appearance, but it’s uncertain if it’ll come to fruition. As of this writing, Harris’s campaign hasn’t addressed the rumors of a possible face-to-face with Rogan.

Trump and Rogan have briefly met numerous times at UFC events in recent years. Trump was most recently in attendance at UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey for the lightweight headliner between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

The UFC held a series of events at Trump’s casinos in the early 2000s. White has explained how Trump’s early generosity helped propel the UFC into what it is today.

Rogan will be absent from this weekend’s UFC pay-per-view card in Abu Dhabi at UFC 308. But, he’ll return to the UFC’s broadcast table for UFC 309 in New York City next month.

Topics:

Donald Trump Joe Rogan UFC

