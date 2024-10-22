VIDEO | ONE fighter Idris Abdurashitov forfeits boxing match after headkicking his opponent unconscious

ONE featherweight Idris Abdurashitov threw an illegal head kick that knocked a boxer out cold during his recent appearance in the ring.

Abdurashitov, a promising featherweight prospect for ONE, competed in a boxing match against Bagher Faraji in Thailand on Sunday. It was his professional boxing debut and one of the biggest fights on the Ali Boxing Club card.

It was a back-and-forth fight between Abdurashitov and Faraji for as long as the fight lasted. Both fighters had their moments in what was a high-paced matchup.

Faraji found some success against Abdurashitov as the fight played out. In the final round, Abdurashitov disqualified himself by throwing a head kick that knocked Faraji out cold.

Referee Colton Ray Kielbasa immediately waved off the fight and disqualified Abdurashitov.