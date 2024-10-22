VIDEO | ONE fighter Idris Abdurashitov forfeits boxing match after headkicking his opponent unconscious

By Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

ONE featherweight Idris Abdurashitov threw an illegal head kick that knocked a boxer out cold during his recent appearance in the ring.

Idris Abdurashitov

Abdurashitov, a promising featherweight prospect for ONE, competed in a boxing match against Bagher Faraji in Thailand on Sunday. It was his professional boxing debut and one of the biggest fights on the Ali Boxing Club card.

It was a back-and-forth fight between Abdurashitov and Faraji for as long as the fight lasted. Both fighters had their moments in what was a high-paced matchup.

Faraji found some success against Abdurashitov as the fight played out. In the final round, Abdurashitov disqualified himself by throwing a head kick that knocked Faraji out cold.

Referee Colton Ray Kielbasa immediately waved off the fight and disqualified Abdurashitov.

ONE’s Idris Abdurashitov concludes boxing fight with an illegal head kick

Watch Abdurashitov knock his boxing opponent out with a head kick below.

As of this writing, Abdurashitov and Faraji haven’t issued statements on the incident. It’s also uncertain if Abdurashitov’s infraction will impact ONE’s ability to book him for future Thailand-based events.

Abdurashitov made his professional MMA debut last year at ACA Young Eagles 34, defeating Khuseyn Aslakhanov by first-round TKO. All four of his wins have come by stoppage, including his most recent win over Kazabai Tilenov at ONE Friday Fights 78.

Abdurashitov’s head kick is the latest example of some MMA fighters attempting to use their skill sets illegally in boxing. Nate Diaz, who lost to Jake Paul last year in his boxing debut, attempted a guillotine submission during the match.

Dillon Danis also attempted to submit Logan Paul during their boxing match last year. He was disqualified in the closing seconds of the fight after a wild brawl broke out.

As of this writing, Abdurashitov hasn’t been booked for his next appearance in ONE Championship.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News ONE Championship

Related

Cris Cyborg, Jully Poca

Cris Cyborg teases Misfits Boxing debut against Jully Poca after PFL title win: "She wanted to fight me next..."

Josh Evanoff - October 21, 2024
Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia
Devin Haney

Oscar De La Hoya defends Ryan Garcia after Devin Haney files lawsuit: "You do know your son's a professional fighter?"

Josh Evanoff - October 18, 2024

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya is sticking up for Ryan Garcia in response to Devin Haney’s lawsuit.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang fires back at John Lineker: “He’s not scary at all” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 17, 2024

Rodtang Jitmuangnon didn’t waste any time responding to the recent challenge posed by John Lineker. 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

"Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth praises Rodtang: "You're a warrior"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 17, 2024

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has every reason to be elated for his upcoming assignment.  

Eddie Abasolo
ONE Championship

Eddie Abasolo dukes it out with Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2024

Fans are in for a thrilling matchup as Eddie Abasolo squares off against Mohamed Younes Rabah on the supporting card of ONE 169. 

Fight Night

REPORT | EA Sports to revive fan-favorite 'Fight Night' boxing series after releasing UFC 6 in 2025

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2024
Demetrious Johnson, Mikey Musumeci
Mikey Musumeci

Demetrious Johnson says ONE attempted to lure him out of retirement for Mikey Musumeci super fight

Curtis Calhoun - October 16, 2024

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson nearly postponed his retirement for a special rules match against ONE grappling standout Mikey Musumeci.

Marcus Buchech Almeida
ONE Championship

"Buchecha" to go head-to-head with Amir Aliakbari at ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2024

Anatoly Malykhin and “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane may be squaring off for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title in the main event of ONE 169, but the card could also set the stage for the next top contender in the division. 

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

WATCH | Netflix releases official Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight trailer

Josh Evanoff - October 15, 2024

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match.

Takeru Segawa
ONE Championship

Takeru donates portion of fight purse to flood victims in Myanmar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 15, 2024

In a touching display of sportsmanship, Takeru Segawa extended a heartfelt gesture to Thant Zin.  