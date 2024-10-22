VIDEO | ONE fighter Idris Abdurashitov forfeits boxing match after headkicking his opponent unconscious
ONE featherweight Idris Abdurashitov threw an illegal head kick that knocked a boxer out cold during his recent appearance in the ring.
Abdurashitov, a promising featherweight prospect for ONE, competed in a boxing match against Bagher Faraji in Thailand on Sunday. It was his professional boxing debut and one of the biggest fights on the Ali Boxing Club card.
It was a back-and-forth fight between Abdurashitov and Faraji for as long as the fight lasted. Both fighters had their moments in what was a high-paced matchup.
Faraji found some success against Abdurashitov as the fight played out. In the final round, Abdurashitov disqualified himself by throwing a head kick that knocked Faraji out cold.
Referee Colton Ray Kielbasa immediately waved off the fight and disqualified Abdurashitov.
ONE’s Idris Abdurashitov concludes boxing fight with an illegal head kick
Watch Abdurashitov knock his boxing opponent out with a head kick below.
Undefeated ONE featherweight Idris Abdurashitov was disqualified yesterday for knocking out his opponent (Bagher Faraji) with a head kick during a boxing match. pic.twitter.com/vxBbRPJXi9
As of this writing, Abdurashitov and Faraji haven’t issued statements on the incident. It’s also uncertain if Abdurashitov’s infraction will impact ONE’s ability to book him for future Thailand-based events.
Abdurashitov made his professional MMA debut last year at ACA Young Eagles 34, defeating Khuseyn Aslakhanov by first-round TKO. All four of his wins have come by stoppage, including his most recent win over Kazabai Tilenov at ONE Friday Fights 78.
Abdurashitov’s head kick is the latest example of some MMA fighters attempting to use their skill sets illegally in boxing. Nate Diaz, who lost to Jake Paul last year in his boxing debut, attempted a guillotine submission during the match.
Dillon Danis also attempted to submit Logan Paul during their boxing match last year. He was disqualified in the closing seconds of the fight after a wild brawl broke out.
As of this writing, Abdurashitov hasn’t been booked for his next appearance in ONE Championship.
