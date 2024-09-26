Bryan Battle eager to go into enemy territory at UFC Paris, expects to finish Kevin Jousset in “spectacular fashion”

By Cole Shelton - September 25, 2024

Bryan Battle jumped at the chance to go into enemy territory to face Kevin Jousset at UFC Paris.

Bryan Battle

Battle is coming off a No Contest against Ange Loosa in March due to an accidental eye poke. It was a fight Battle was winning early on, and he says because of that, the UFC matchmakers saw enough to not have to rebook the bout.

“They viewed that as a win, there was no need to rebook that fight. The matchmakers saw what they needed to see and the people saw what they needed to see. If we were to fight again, I think I would have put him away in the first,” Battle said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

After the fight, Bryan Battle was hoping to make a quick turnaround and actually had an offer to fight at UFC 300. Unfortunately, that bout proposal never came to fruition. Instead, he was offered Jousset at UFC Paris, which is a fight Battle jumped at, despite not knowing much about the Frenchman.

“I wasn’t familiar with him at all. I didn’t know who Kevin was, right now, he’s 2-0 that’s nice, he has a perfect record in the UFC,” Battle said. But, I’m somewhat of a veteran now, seven fights deep. I feel confident that I am the A-Side even though I am going into enemy territory…

“I was supposed to be on UFC 300, but someone turned it down. When I got offered names, Kevin was the only name with a date on it. Then my manager said it was Paris, that is where I’m trying to go. To fight someone from there is awesome. I want to fight in front of live crowds and get the energy,” Battle added.

Bryan Battle vows to finish Kevin Jousset

Although Bryan Battle wasn’t too familiar with Kevin Jousset, after studying him he’s expecting a very fan-friendly fight. With that said, he is also very confident he will finish the Frenchman.

“A lot of it is going to depend on how he fights me. I see a finish coming within the first two rounds, he’s a tough dude and has taken some big shots. It’s not going to be easy, but nothing I do is easy. Within two I will put him away,” Battle said.

If Battle finishes Jousset at UFC Paris, the goal is to get a ranked opponent next time out.

“When I finish him and finish him in spectacular fashion and add to the highlight, if that isn’t enough for a ranked person then I don’t know what will be,” Battle concluded.

