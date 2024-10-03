Mario Bautista plans to bring the fight to Jose Aldo at UFC 307: “I’m going to make him fight”

By Cole Shelton - October 2, 2024

Mario Bautista is excited and honored to fight a legend like Jose Aldo at UFC 307.

Mario Bautista

Bautista is coming off a decision win over Ricky Simon back in January. Since then, he had been campaigning for a fight but nine months later, he will return to the Octagon on Saturday. Although it is a much longer wait, he says the opponent is well worth it.

“Honestly, I was kind of surprised, I know I was pushing for the Rob Font fight. It got to the point when I was like I’ll take anyone, even if they are outside the top-15,” Bautista said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I had no clue what the UFC was thinking. Once they gave me that name, I got pretty excited and happy. It was worth the wait… I never envisioned it, but growing up I did picture fighting these top guys.”

Against Aldo, Bautista knows defending the Brazilian’s leg kicks is key to success. But, he says part of the plan is to push a high pace and bring the fight to Aldo, which he believes will lead to success.

“Just being very mindful and going with people in practice who throw a lot of leg kicks and get them to throw even more,” Bautista said. “Just working it into my routine, my shadow boxing, my sparring, mentally and visually just getting ready for it. We are on top of it… I have to keep a high pace. I know I have the gas tank and that will be a big thing in this fight. I’m going to make him fight.”

If Mario Bautista can push the pace and be the aggressive fighter at UFC 307 against Jose Aldo, the American believes that will lead to his hand getting raised.

“It is going to be a high-paced fight. If we can get a finish that would be nice, but I’ve never lost a decision so if it goes to that, I see myself winning,” Bautista added.

Should Mario Bautista get his hand raised at UFC 307, the goal is to get a top-five opponent next.

“Hopefully it gives me his spot. But, it gets me in the top 10 and ready for a top-five opponent. It will bring more eyes, more attention, and add value to me. That will prepare me for the top five,” Bautista concluded.

