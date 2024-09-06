Isaac Dulgarian confident he will finish Brendon Marotte “early” at UFC Vegas 97: “I’m the better fighter”

By Cole Shelton - September 5, 2024

Isaac Dulgarian is set to return to the Octagon against Brendon Marotte at UFC Vegas 97.

Isaac Dulgarian

It will be Dulgarian’s first fight since he suffered his first career loss. That loss came back in March and was a controversial decision defeat to Christian Rodriguez which is a fight Dulgarian still believes he won.

“Yeah, I mean every media outlet scored the fight for me or a draw. 13 people scored it, and I left that fight knowing I won it. But, I did realize where I needed to get better. It was my first time fighting three rounds, it was my first time getting hit more than once. I’m at the highest level in the world and learning on the job, I can’t hang my head on that one because people thought I won,” Dulgarian said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Once Isaac Dulgarian was ready to return, he was booked to fight at UFC Vegas 97 against Marotte. Marotte is 0-1 in the UFC losing last October in just 20-seconds to Terrence McKinney. Although Marotte made his debut at lightweight, Dulgarian doesn’t think the size will play a role.

“I saw his fight against Terrance live but I didn’t know much about him, didn’t know he was a ’45er. They sent me the name and I said yes. At the end of the day, if you weigh in at 145lbs we are the same size, some people have tall frames, some people are shorty and stocky like me, we both weigh the same,” Dulgarian said.

Ultimately, Isaac Dulgarian has confidence in his skillset that he will be able to finish Brendon Marotte at UFC Vegas 97. He also thinks he can do it early to prove that there are different levels to the game.

“It’s a good matchup, he’s a decent striker. We will see who finishes it early, I can finish it early but I can drag this fight out. Whatever happens, happens, I’m just planning to show I’m the better fighter,” Dulgarian added.

If Dulgarian does get a quick win over Marotte at UFC Vegas 97, the hope is to get another fight before the end of the year.

“I’m hoping to get one more in this year. I’m ready to go as long as I fight healthy and I will be ready to rock,” Dulgarian said.

UFC

