Francis Ngannou provides an update on his next fight

PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has provided an interesting update on his next fight.

Last weekend, Francis Ngannou made his long-awaited return to mixed martial arts. He took on Renan Ferreira and, to put it bluntly, he dominated. After taking Ferreira to the ground, he was able to unleash some vicious shots on his opponent en route to an impressive knockout victory.

RELATED: Francis Ngannou reacts to Jon Jones’ post-fight tweet after his successful PFL debut

Ever since then, fans and pundits have been left to question what’s next for Ngannou. Some believe he should stick with MMA, whereas others want to see him venture back over to the world of boxing.

In a recent interview, Ngannou was quick to address any talks over his future.