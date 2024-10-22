Francis Ngannou provides an update on his next fight
PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has provided an interesting update on his next fight.
Last weekend, Francis Ngannou made his long-awaited return to mixed martial arts. He took on Renan Ferreira and, to put it bluntly, he dominated. After taking Ferreira to the ground, he was able to unleash some vicious shots on his opponent en route to an impressive knockout victory.
Ever since then, fans and pundits have been left to question what’s next for Ngannou. Some believe he should stick with MMA, whereas others want to see him venture back over to the world of boxing.
In a recent interview, Ngannou was quick to address any talks over his future.
Ngannou looks to the future
“It could be either one (MMA or boxing),” Ngannou said. “I don’t know yet. I don’t have any hand in that one. I don’t have a decision. I think it also depends on promotion. I don’t know. If next, PFL, they come up with something with a fight or a date, maybe we’ll work on it. If it’s boxing, same thing.”
Quotes via MMA News
For Francis Ngannou, he holds all the cards right now. He has a couple of very clear paths forward in combat sports, whether it be staying with PFL or venturing back into professional boxing. Alas, regardless of how it plays out, nobody can deny that he’s cemented himself as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.
What do you believe should be next for Francis Ngannou? How many more years do you believe he has left at the elite level? Is there any chance he will try and make a return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
