Alex Morono looking to prove he’s much better than his last outing at UFC Vegas 98: “I performed horribly”

By Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024

Alex Morono is glad to be making a quick turnaround at UFC Vegas 98 as he hopes to get the bad taste out of his mouth.

Alex Morono

Morono is coming off a dissapointing decision loss to Niko Price at UFC 302 in June. It was a frustrating fight for Morono who said nothing went right for him all fight week.

“I performed horribly, I had a very abnormal fight week, a weird weight cut, and an even weirder rehydration,” Morono said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I knew during my fight day morning gameplan shake it out it was going to be a weird night. It was just miscalculations and weird circumstances on my end. I take full responsibility, and that will never happen again. I got a lot of criticism from fans, no one lost more money than me. I’m coming this fight week a lot lighter.”

When Morono does make the walk to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 98 agaisnt Daniel Rodriguez, it’s a fight that he thought would eventually happen. Morono is also glad it is happening as he believes it is a fan-friendly fight.

“Anytime I get to train for a non-wrestler is more fun,” Morono said. “This is a fan-friendly fight, I like D-Rod, seems like a cool dude. He stands and bangs, good striking. For me, this is an ideal matchup, I like this challenge the most.”

Alex Morono expecting 15 minutes of damage against Daniel Rodriguez

Against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 98, Alex Morono is expecting 15 minutes of damage. Yet, Morono says there is also a chip on his shoulder to prove to the fans that he’s much better than his last performance.

“15 minutes of damage. Lots of movement and punches. I always give myself 15 minutes to do as much damage as possible… You are only as good as your last fight and I have a lot of make up for,” Morono said.

Ultimately, should Morono pull off the upset win, he says the goal is to fight as often as possible, and isn’t ruling out competing one more time this year.

“It puts the win bonus in my bank account. I don’t care about rankings, I want to get to 30 fights in the UFC and that is my goal. I’m down to fight anyone,” Morono concluded.

