Vince Morales confident he will “break” Taylor Lapilus at UFC Paris

By Cole Shelton - September 26, 2024

Vince Morales wasn’t sure if he would ever fight in the UFC again.

Vince Morales

Morales was released from the UFC in January of 2023 and went on to fight in various promotions including RIZIN. Since his release, Morales won five straight fights. Then, as he noticed Taylor Lapilus was still without an opponent at UFC Paris, he asked his manager to try to get him that fight.

“It’s funny. I woke up one morning and saw Tyson Nam share something that Taylor Lapilus’ opponent was still TBA. He was trying to volunteer himself. I hit up my manager and he said no, he had an opponent. I go train, and as I’m getting home, my manager FaceTimes me and asks about my weight. My weight is always good and he told me, we got you back in and you are making a trip out to Paris. Okay, let’s go,” Morales said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Given that Morales took the fight on short notice, he says the small part of training camp he had was focused on himself. But, luckily, Morales was part of Farid Basharat’s camp for his bout against Lapilus, so the American is familiar with him.

“I watched him fight Farid Basharat, I was helping Farid with that camp. I’m pretty familiar, I remember watching that fight and thought that would be someone if they called me back I could see us getting matched back up… We have had more success as of late just focusing on me anyway. It’s mostly that and being aware of a couple of key things like his range and his southpaw tactics.”

Vince Morales vows to finish Taylor Lapilus at UFC Paris

Ultimately, Vince Morales is expecting the first round to be tough against Taylor Lapilus. But, the plan for Morales is to be aggressive and in his face which he believes will break the Frenchman.

“I think the first round will be tense, I plan to be in his face, I plan to get hit a bit in that first round, he is so quick and sharp. But, I think he slows down and after consistent pressure, I think I break him. I think I am the first person to get in there to finish him,” Morales said.

Should Morales get his hand raised, the goal is to get one more fight this year. He also believes a win can get him on the cusp of the top-15.

“It puts me right outside (the top-15), like top 20. He’s a tough dude, it looks great on the resume and lines me up for a couple great fights,” Morales concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski responds to Diego Lopes's callout for December UFC scrap

Curtis Calhoun - September 26, 2024
Michael Bisping, Chael Sonnen
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping says Chael Sonnen gave him an out-of-body experience in 2012 UFC showdown

Curtis Calhoun - September 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping lost more than a fight on the judges’ scorecards in his 2012 bout against Chael Sonnen.

Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon explains why he decided to pass on buying UFC in the early 2000s: "We create characters"

Josh Evanoff - September 26, 2024

Former WWE owner Vince McMahon has opened up on his decision to pass on buying the UFC.

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison continues to campaign for fight against Amanda Nunes: "It's the biggest female fight maybe ever"

Josh Evanoff - September 26, 2024

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison still wants to face Amanda Nunes.

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier says Francis Ngannou will have to "Channel" emotions correctly in MMA return after son's death

Curtis Calhoun - September 26, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champions Daniel Cormier and Francis Ngannou have both experienced unimaginable tragedies during their combat sports careers.

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett offers timeline on UFC return: "I think I'm going to get asked to fight again"

Josh Evanoff - September 26, 2024
Tom Aspinall
Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall reveals who he wants in first title defense if Jon Jones retires: "It only makes sense..."

Josh Evanoff - September 26, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall knows what he wants if he’s not facing Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic.

Cain Velasquez, Daniel Cormier
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier gives insight into how Cain Velasquez is handling looming 'Attempted Murder' sentencing

Curtis Calhoun - September 26, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier weighed in on the upcoming sentencing of Cain Velasquez in the former UFC heavyweight champ’s attempted murder trial.

Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria explains why he would turn down a fight against Conor McGregor: "There are bigger fights than him"

Cole Shelton - September 26, 2024

Ilia Topuria says he would turn down a fight against Conor McGregor if the bout got offered.

Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano almost sucker punched Chael Sonnen: "I used to hate him"

Fernando Quiles - September 26, 2024

Renato Moicano wasn’t exactly a fan of Chael Sonnen.