Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira as big as Conor McGregor event? Matt Brown thinks it can be

By Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2024

Matt Brown believes Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira could match a Conor McGregor event.

Jon Jones, Alex Pereira

Much has been made about the futures of Jones and Pereira. “Bones” admitted his upcoming UFC heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic will likely be his last fight. As for Pereira, many have wondered if and when “Poatan” will move on to the heavyweight division.

Brown believes there’s a lot of money and buzz to be had with a potential Jones vs. Pereira fight.

RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA PLANS TO TRAIN WITH JON JONES AHEAD OF HIS OCTAGON RETURN AT UFC 309: “I WANT TO GRAB HIS EXPERIENCE”

Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira As Big As Conor McGregor Fight?

During a new edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown discussed just how big a Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight would be.

“I don’t doubt this could be as big as any Conor [McGregor] fight,” Brown said. “This could be promoted to the max. They could do it [International] Fight Week or one of the gigantic cards maybe at the Sphere, something crazy. This could be enormous. Jon’s a smart guy. He’s here for the money now, I think. Legacy and money and Alex is going to bring that. 

“… But there’s a different aura that can be sold here when Jon Jones, the greatest of all-time, who just beat the greatest heavyweight of all-time — assuming that happens — fighting another guy trying to do the biggest thing of all-time, [become] a three-weight world champion. I can’t think of a bigger fight outside of Conor, but I think it could be as big as any Conor fight.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Jones ultimately decides to do if he gets past Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in New York City. If “Bones” does hang up his gloves, one has to wonder if interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall could receive a bout with Pereira.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

