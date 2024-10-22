Dana White provides honest update on Conor McGregor’s UFC future
UFC president Dana White has provided an update on what the future could hold for Conor McGregor.
The future of Conor McGregor is always something that’s going to be a hot topic. After all, the Irishman is easily the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts. With that being said, he’s certainly been busy as of late with ventures outside of the sport.
Because of this, there isn’t an overwhelming amount of confidence behind the idea that he’ll ever fight again. In fact, some think the cancelled contest against Michael Chandler was the last chance of us getting to see him in the Octagon.
In the eyes of Dana White, though, next year will be the year that we finally get to witness McGregor make that walk again.
White’s McGregor view
“He’s fighting with everybody right now, but he’s not fighting anybody right now [laughs]. You know, I’ve said this a lot. Conor has gotten into a position where he’s made so much money. He has all these businesses that continue to make him a lot of money. It’s tough to get up and fight when you’re in the position that he’s in. But, I do believe that Conor McGregor will fight in 2025.
“There is no fight made or a date set or any of that. But, I believe. If you watch what I was saying in 2024, I was saying I don’t think he’s gonna fight in 2024. I do believe he will fight in 2025.”
Do you believe UFC boss Dana White? If we do see Conor McGregor return to the cage next year, who would you like to see him fight and why? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!
