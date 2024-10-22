Dana White provides honest update on Conor McGregor’s UFC future

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on what the future could hold for Conor McGregor.

The future of Conor McGregor is always something that’s going to be a hot topic. After all, the Irishman is easily the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts. With that being said, he’s certainly been busy as of late with ventures outside of the sport.

Because of this, there isn’t an overwhelming amount of confidence behind the idea that he’ll ever fight again. In fact, some think the cancelled contest against Michael Chandler was the last chance of us getting to see him in the Octagon.

In the eyes of Dana White, though, next year will be the year that we finally get to witness McGregor make that walk again.