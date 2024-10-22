Brandon Royval would welcome Henry Cejudo back to flyweight: “I could just walk him right into a knee”

By Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2024

Brandon Royval would welcome Henry Cejudo back to flyweight if “Triple C” makes the cut back down.

Brandon Royval Henry Cejudo

Back in the summer, Cejudo said he’s considering a return to the 125-pound division. He once captured gold in the weight class before moving up to bantamweight to earn a title there.

While some are skeptical of the idea of a flyweight return for Cejudo, Royval would have no problem being “Triple C’s” dance partner.

Brandon Royval vs. Henry Cejudo at Flyweight?

During an interview with James Lynch for Middle Easy, Brandon Royval admitted he doesn’t believe Henry Cejudo will return to flyweight. With that said, he’s certainly open to a showdown with the former two-division UFC champion (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I really don’t feel like (Cejudo) does, but I like the idea,” Royval told Middle Easy. “If they’re not giving me a title shot, I’d love to be the one that meets him. I would love to be welcoming him back to 125. Every time I’ve seen him, he looked a little big, man. I don’t know if he’s making weight at 125 anymore, and I know he struggled before.

“I feel like I’m one of the fastest in the division and he didn’t look that fast to me the last time he fought. So I’d love to beat him at 125. I would definitely be worried about the takedown, but man, there’s a big reach and height advantage coming my way, and I think I could just walk him right into a knee – vicious.”

Royval is fresh off a barn burner with Tatsuro Taira at UFC Vegas 98. “Raw Dawg” earned the split decision victory in a “Fight of the Night” effort.

While Royval fell short in his bid for UFC gold in late 2023, he continues to be at the top of the heap. Who the UFC matches him up against next will be something to keep an eye on.

