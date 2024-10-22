Max Holloway confirms interest in Islam Makhachev fight following UFC 308: “I want all the smoke”

By Josh Evanoff - October 22, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Max Holloway has his eyes on lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Max Holloway, Islam Makhachev

This Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, ‘Blessed’ will make the walk to the cage once again. Back for the first time since an April knockout over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, Max Holloway will meet Ilia Topuria. For his part, ‘El Matador’ claimed the featherweight gold with a stunning stoppage win over Alexander Volkanovski in February.

Speaking in a recent interview with Demetrious Johnson, Max Holloway discussed his UFC 308 title fight. There, the Hawaiian was asked about his decision to return to featherweight after beating ‘The Highlight’ earlier this year. According to Holloway, the return to 145 pounds could actually be temporary.

In the interview, Max Holloway showed interest in a fight with lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev. While ‘Blessed’ was interested in facing off with the Russian following his April win, the latter wasn’t as receptive to the idea. However, Makhachev has backtracked in recent months, stating that he could fight Holloway if he wins on Saturday.

RELATED: KHAMZAT CHIMAEV SHUTS DOWN RUMOR THAT HE’S UNABLE TO FIGHT IN THE U.S. AHEAD OF UFC 308 RETURN: “LOT OF S*IT”

Max Holloway teases future showdown against Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 308 return

In the interview, the featherweight confirmed that he could fight Islam Makhachev next year. For Max Holloway, a possible bout with the lightweight champion would also be the closest he could get to a hypothetical Khabib Nurmagomedov matchup. The Hawaiian was famously booked against ‘The Eagle’ in April 2018 but was forced out on weigh-in day.

“You have to do great things.” Max Holloway stated in the interview, ahead of his UFC 308 return. “We had that fight booked with Khabib a while back, and Islam is like Khabib 2.0. So I want all the taste, I want all the smoke. It would be an honor to fight that guy, as I’m trying to etch my name into the history books. But like you said, first things first, Ilia.”

He continued, “But if I had my choice, why not? Why not be able to fight Islam? Islam never wanted to fight me even when I was saying I was coming up to 155 after fighting [Justin Gaethje], the guy he was supposed to fight next. He kept saying ‘I don’t know why I’d fight him’. But recently, his tone changed… Okay, that’s all we needed. We just needed that little crack in the door brother.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC featherweight legend? Do you want to see Max Holloway vs. Islam Makhachev?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Max Holloway UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev shuts down rumor that he's unable to fight in the U.S. ahead of UFC 308 return: "Lot of s*it"

Josh Evanoff - October 22, 2024
Nate Diaz, Brendan Schaub
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz responds to Brendan Schaub's viral rant and threats

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024

Former UFC superstar Nate Diaz has answered Brendan Schaub’s viral rant and challenge to a potential fight/grappling match.

Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 308
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway at UFC 308

Cole Shelton - October 22, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski will be paying close attention to the UFC 308 main event between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway.

Joe Rogan, Donald Trump
Joe Rogan

REPORT | Joe Rogan set to host former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday podcast episode

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is reportedly set to host former U.S. President Donald Trump on an upcoming episode of The Joe Rogan Experience in Austin, TX.

Jon Jones, Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira as big as Conor McGregor event? Matt Brown thinks it can be

Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2024

Matt Brown believes Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira could match a Conor McGregor event.

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan scoffs at Islam Makhachev being ahead of Jon Jones in P4P debate

Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2024
Brandon Royval Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Brandon Royval would welcome Henry Cejudo back to flyweight: "I could just walk him right into a knee"

Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2024

Brandon Royval would welcome Henry Cejudo back to flyweight if “Triple C” makes the cut back down.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White provides honest update on Conor McGregor's UFC future

Harry Kettle - October 22, 2024

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on what the future could hold for Conor McGregor.

Belal Muhammad
UFC

Belal Muhammad reveals when he could make move up to middleweight

Harry Kettle - October 22, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has provided an update on when he could move up in weight.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Merab Dvalishvili believes Ilia Topuria will defeat Max Holloway at UFC 308

Harry Kettle - October 22, 2024

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili believes Ilia Topuria will defeat Max Holloway at UFC 308 this weekend.