Khamzat Chimaev declares himself the best wrestler in the UFC ahead of UFC 308: “Why should I be worried about him?”

By Cole Shelton - October 22, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev believes he’s the best wrestler in the UFC.

Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev is set to return to the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC 308 on Saturday against Robert Whittaker in a highly-anticipated bout. It’s a massive fight for the division as the winner should get a title shot, and Chimaev believes he will run through Whittaker with ease.

Part of the reason why Khamzat Chimaev is so confident is due to the fact he says he’s the best wrestler in the UFC and he expects to be able to control Robert Whittaker on the ground.

“Robert has been a champion, and one of the best guys at the top. But I don’t care about this. In the war, doesn’t matter, you die. Why should I be worried about him? I’m a complete MMA fighter. I am the best wrestler in the UFC,” Chimaev said on UFC 308 Countdown. “He needs to worry about my wrestling and my right hand can knock this guy out.”

It’s a bold claim from Khamzat Chimaev that he’s the best wrestler in the UFC. But, Chimaev will look to prove that against Whittaker at UFC 308 on Saturday.

Robert Whittaker doubts Khamzat Chimaev will be able to take him down at UFC 308

Although Khamzat Chimaev thinks he’s the best wrestler in the UFC, Robert Whittaker plans to put an end to those claims at UFC 308.

Whittaker is confident he will be able to stuff the takedowns of Chimaev which will lead him to a stoppage win.

“If I give him half a chance, he’ll kill me. But, I take confidence in how well-rounded I am. I’m exceptional at it all. I’m faster, I’m a better striker, and I have better instincts, I’m a hard guy to take down,” Whittaker said. “This isn’t a wrestling match, this is an MMA fight. I’m going to look to stuff his takedowns and I’m going to beat him up.”

Chimaev enters the bout with a record of 13-0 and is coming off a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman last October. Whittaker, meanwhile, is 26-7 and coming off a KO win over Ikram Aliskerov.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Max Holloway, Robert Whittaker, Khamzat Chimaev

Max Holloway predicts Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024
Caio Borralho, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Caio Borralho says Israel Adesanya fight is in the works for UFC 312 in Sydney, wants five rounds

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024

Surging UFC middleweight Caio Borralho is allegedly close to getting a potential No. 1 contender fight against Israel Adesanya in the former champ’s friendly territory.

Jon Jones
UFC

PHOTO | UFC 309 poster released featuring Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Josh Evanoff - October 22, 2024

The UFC 309 poster featuring Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic has been released on social media.

Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker
Dustin Poirier

Dan Hooker explains why he's "not really interested" in rematching Dustin Poirier

Cole Shelton - October 22, 2024

Dan Hooker isn’t too keen on rematching Dustin Poirier next time out.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou's coach shares emotional pre-fight team conversation before PFL debut win

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou had an internal fight hours before making his highly-anticipated return to the cage in his PFL debut.

Conor McGregor Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker offers update on potential UFC showdown with Conor McGregor: "The fight makes a lot of sense"

Josh Evanoff - October 22, 2024
Max Holloway, Islam Makhachev
Max Holloway

Max Holloway confirms interest in Islam Makhachev fight following UFC 308: "I want all the smoke"

Josh Evanoff - October 22, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Max Holloway has his eyes on lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

UFC

Khamzat Chimaev shuts down rumor that he's unable to fight in the U.S. ahead of UFC 308 return: "Lot of s*it"

Josh Evanoff - October 22, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev wants to shut down a rumor ahead of his return.

Nate Diaz, Brendan Schaub
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz responds to Brendan Schaub's viral rant and threats

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024

Former UFC superstar Nate Diaz has answered Brendan Schaub’s viral rant and challenge to a potential fight/grappling match.

Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 308
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway at UFC 308

Cole Shelton - October 22, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski will be paying close attention to the UFC 308 main event between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway.