Khamzat Chimaev declares himself the best wrestler in the UFC ahead of UFC 308: “Why should I be worried about him?”

Khamzat Chimaev believes he’s the best wrestler in the UFC.

Chimaev is set to return to the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC 308 on Saturday against Robert Whittaker in a highly-anticipated bout. It’s a massive fight for the division as the winner should get a title shot, and Chimaev believes he will run through Whittaker with ease.

Part of the reason why Khamzat Chimaev is so confident is due to the fact he says he’s the best wrestler in the UFC and he expects to be able to control Robert Whittaker on the ground.

“Robert has been a champion, and one of the best guys at the top. But I don’t care about this. In the war, doesn’t matter, you die. Why should I be worried about him? I’m a complete MMA fighter. I am the best wrestler in the UFC,” Chimaev said on UFC 308 Countdown. “He needs to worry about my wrestling and my right hand can knock this guy out.”

It’s a bold claim from Khamzat Chimaev that he’s the best wrestler in the UFC. But, Chimaev will look to prove that against Whittaker at UFC 308 on Saturday.