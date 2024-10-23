Geoff Neal was surprised to get Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 308, eyes late TKO finish: “Everyone is durable until they get hit too many times”
Geoff Neal didn’t think he would get to fight someone like Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 308.
Neal is coming off a split-decision loss to Ian Machado Garry which was his second straight loss. After the defeat, Neal said he was going to take some time off and when he was ready to return, he was surprised he was booked to fight dos Anjos at UFC 308.
“It’s an honor man, it’s surprising, I didn’t think I was going to get something like that,” Neal said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I talked to UFC and told them I didn’t want to fight until September or October, I thought I’d get someone else. But, I got RDA. I’m happy about it. He’s a legend of the sport, he is going to be in the Hall of Fame so I’m happy to fight him.”
Geoff Neal wasn’t sure if Rafael dos Anjos was going to go back up to welterweight but was glad to be offered to fight him. He also believes he will have a size and strength advantage which should help him as he expects the Brazilian to try and wrestle him.
“The training is geared around that, but we are training standup too. I’m ready for whatever. But, I think he will try to wrestle or make it dirty, get inside the clinch, and make it dirty. Beat me in transitions is what I think he will do,” Neal said.
Geoff Neal expects to finish Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 308
With Geoff Neal expecting Rafael dos Anjos to try and wrestle him at UFC 308, he’s expecting it to be a grinding fight.
However, Neal is confident his volume and power will be too much as he’ll eventually get a stoppage win.
“Everyone is durable until they get hit too many times,” Neal said. “I’m not planning on knocking him out with one shot. But, I think I can wear on him with combinations and punches and get a finish later… I think he might be a bit tougher than Luque. He will level change if I start hitting him too much. But, we will see, he’s a legend and knows how to adapt.”
If Neal wins at UFC 308, he isn’t sure what a win does for him. But, his goal is to take it fight by fight until he works his way up to a title shot.
“No clue. I dropped two in a row, I’m not going to win this fight and call for Belal Muhammad. I’m going to be patient and take it fight by fight, I’m going to get a big win and enjoy my victory,” Neal concluded.
