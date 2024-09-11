Tristan Hamm expects to KO Ashley Rak-Su at Misfits 18, eyes rematch with Le’Veon Bell
Tristan Hamm is looking to silence the doubters at Misfits 18.
Hamm is coming off a decision loss to former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell back in May. After the loss, the Canadian influencer decided to drop down to his natural weight class of 175lbs and will take on Ashley Rak-Su on Saturday in Newcastle, England.
“Well, I wanted to see what the options were and let my followers and major Misfits fans pick who would be my next fight. I had a few options on the table and Ashley kept pushing. But, I didn’t want four rounds, I wanted five rounds, he saw me come alive for five rounds. I have sparred right rounds no problem, so I would love to get into eight rounds they hold the five rounds for the title fights. We were able to convince them to do a sudden fifth round, so if it is tied we go to the fifth round,” Hamm said to BJPENN.com.
With Tristan Hamm now fighting at his natural weight class, he expects his power and cardio to be much better. He also doesn’t think Ashley Rak-Su has fought anyone like him, or as powerful as him. With that, he expects to KO Rak-Su and prove he is a title challenger at 175lbs at Misfits.
Tristan Hamm predicts 2nd-round KO
“He hasn’t been caught yet, but he hasn’t fought anyone who has my power. So, I think the way it is going to go, he will feel my power and be like ‘Oh shit.’ That will open up a lot of opportunities. His coach is KSI’s coach. He is not stupid. They know I have BJ Flores as my coach, and I will come in with a game plan… I think I will get a second-round knockout, but I would not be surprised if I get a knockout later on,” Hamm said.
If Hamm does get the win, he could get a title shot against Bellator veteran Anthony Taylor. If he does get the title fight, the plan is to become the champ and then rematch Le’Veon Bell.
“My eye is not off Le’Veon, I will 100 percent do everything I can to get that rematch. But, I will get experience at my natural weight class where guys can’t bully me around like that. When I get more experience I will come back for that rematch. If he wins that title, take that title, because that is mine,” Hamm concluded.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News