Kamaru Usman answers calls to release Belal Muhammad podcast altercation footage: “Belal did Belal”

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will release footage of a recent heated podcast face-to-face with Belal Muhammad, but there are conditions. Muhammad captured Usman’s former title by defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304. The title win capped off a remarkable run through the welterweight division, including wins over former title challengers Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns. Since Muhammad earned a UFC belt, he hasn’t toned down his confidence. He’s taken shots at many of his past detractors, including Usman and others who felt he couldn’t compete amongst the welterweight elite. After winning the title, Muhammad has repeatedly poked at Usman and other top contenders. Things hit a boiling point when Muhammad made an appearance on Usman’s Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo. Since Muhammad claimed there was a blow-up during the podcast episode, many have called for the footage to be released. Usman is willing to release what happened, but only if Muhammad wins his upcoming fight.

Kamaru Usman opens up on Belal Muhammad podcast incident

In a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman explained his side of the story.

“In typical Belal fashion, of course, Belal did Belal,” Usman said of Muhammad. “So the interview didn’t go as planned. It wasn’t that great of an interview anyways. It wasn’t even that long, but it went the way that it went. That was the biggest moment of his life because that’s all that he seems to want to talk about. I haven’t mentioned it all, because it wasn’t that eventful, but that’s all he seems to want to talk about all the time…

“We hear you, fans, and we will definitely drop the interview if we get really, really low on content, I mean, why not?” Usman continued. “To be honest, it’s the biggest moment of his life, that’s why he talks about it every second. And if we do drop the interview, it will be the second-biggest moment of his life because it gives him relevance, it gives him a little bit of clout. ‘Look, I was able to maybe tangle with the champ a little bit,’ which wasn’t that eventful. But if he’s able to get through Shavkat Rakhmonov, and we run super, super low on content, why not?” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Muhammad will face undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov in the UFC 310 main event in December. Usman, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since a middleweight loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

An announcement regarding Usman’s planned UFC comeback hasn’t been made, as of this writing. Muhammad hasn’t responded to Usman’s remarks, but things are escalating between the two welterweights.