Mario Bautista puts blame on Jose Aldo for lackluster UFC 307 fight, eyes Cory Sandhagen rematch

Mario Bautista knew getting past Jose Aldo would be tough, and he did what he needed to do to win.

Bautista edged out a split decision win over Aldo at UFC 307 in what was considered by many to be a lackluster fight. Heading into the bout, the wrestling and clinch weren’t part of Bautista’s game plan until it was there for him to use.

“It wasn’t a huge game plan, but in my mind, I thought I had to keep attempting. I thought he’d brush off the takedowns, but once I got him to the cage, he just stayed there,” Bautista said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It was like, okay I got in but he didn’t get out. The fight just turned into that, I wasn’t planning on holding him there, it’s more that he didn’t have urgency to get off…

“It is on Aldo, it’s crazy that someone on his level does that, that is something I learned. If I get stuck on the cage, I get yelled at to get off the cage. It’s just weird. It turned into a weird fight,” Bautista added.

