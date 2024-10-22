Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway at UFC 308

By Cole Shelton - October 22, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski will be paying close attention to the UFC 308 main event between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway.

Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 308

Topuria is looking to defend his featherweight title for the first time since he KO’d Volkanovski back in February. It was a statement win and he enters his first title fight as a sizeable betting favorite.

Despite being the favorite, Volkanovski actually believes Max Holloway will be too much for Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 as he expects to hear ‘And New’ in Abu Dhabi.

“He’s a heavy puncher, he does have good grappling, he used to be Greco Roman but I do think that Max’s takedown defense is going to be too much – if he does try to take him down, I don’t think he’ll have any success. I do think it’ll be on the hands. Max is gonna know that he can’t just sit in the pocket with someone like Ilia Topuria,” Volkanovski said on Fox Sports Australia.

Alexander Volkanovski expects Max Holloway to win at UFC 308

“I think he’ll be able to outwork him from the outside and five rounds with Max Holloway isn’t easy, especially if you’re a pop and rocker looking for that power (punch) Look, he might catch him, but I think it’s going to be a long and hard night for Topuria and that’s not me knocking the guy, it’s just I’ve fought Max three times, and I know how good the guy is. I know how you need to prepare for that guy,” Volkanovski added.

Alexander Volkanovski believes Max Holloway’s pace will be too much for Ilia Topuria as he expects the Hawaiian to get the win to become the new featherweight champion again.

If Holloway does beat Topuria at UFC 308, as Volkanovski expects, it could lead to a fourth fight between the Hawaiian and Volkanovski. Despite Volkanovski being up 3-0 in the series, it would be a fight that many fans would want to see.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC

Related

Joe Rogan, Donald Trump

REPORT | Joe Rogan set to host former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday podcast episode

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024
Jon Jones, Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira as big as Conor McGregor event? Matt Brown thinks it can be

Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2024

Matt Brown believes Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira could match a Conor McGregor event.

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan scoffs at Islam Makhachev being ahead of Jon Jones in P4P debate

Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan would not put Islam Makhachev at the top of the pound-for-pound list.

Brandon Royval Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Brandon Royval would welcome Henry Cejudo back to flyweight: "I could just walk him right into a knee"

Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2024

Brandon Royval would welcome Henry Cejudo back to flyweight if “Triple C” makes the cut back down.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White provides honest update on Conor McGregor's UFC future

Harry Kettle - October 22, 2024

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on what the future could hold for Conor McGregor.

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad reveals when he could make move up to middleweight

Harry Kettle - October 22, 2024
Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Merab Dvalishvili believes Ilia Topuria will defeat Max Holloway at UFC 308

Harry Kettle - October 22, 2024

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili believes Ilia Topuria will defeat Max Holloway at UFC 308 this weekend.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 181
Geoff Neal

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 181 with Geoff Neal and Dan Ige

Cole Shelton - October 22, 2024

The 181st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 308.

Aljamain Sterling, Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Aljamain Sterling slams Umar Nurmagomedov for questioning Merab Dvalishvili's UFC return timeline: "Earn it!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defended Merab Dvalishvili against Umar Nurmagomedov’s ducking allegations.

Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira
Michel Pereira

What's next for Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira after UFC Vegas 99?

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2024

The UFC remained in the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 99 on Saturday with ranked middleweights Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira throwing down.