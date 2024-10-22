Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway at UFC 308

Alexander Volkanovski will be paying close attention to the UFC 308 main event between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway.

Topuria is looking to defend his featherweight title for the first time since he KO’d Volkanovski back in February. It was a statement win and he enters his first title fight as a sizeable betting favorite.

Despite being the favorite, Volkanovski actually believes Max Holloway will be too much for Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 as he expects to hear ‘And New’ in Abu Dhabi.

“He’s a heavy puncher, he does have good grappling, he used to be Greco Roman but I do think that Max’s takedown defense is going to be too much – if he does try to take him down, I don’t think he’ll have any success. I do think it’ll be on the hands. Max is gonna know that he can’t just sit in the pocket with someone like Ilia Topuria,” Volkanovski said on Fox Sports Australia.