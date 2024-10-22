Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway at UFC 308
Alexander Volkanovski will be paying close attention to the UFC 308 main event between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway.
Topuria is looking to defend his featherweight title for the first time since he KO’d Volkanovski back in February. It was a statement win and he enters his first title fight as a sizeable betting favorite.
Despite being the favorite, Volkanovski actually believes Max Holloway will be too much for Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 as he expects to hear ‘And New’ in Abu Dhabi.
“He’s a heavy puncher, he does have good grappling, he used to be Greco Roman but I do think that Max’s takedown defense is going to be too much – if he does try to take him down, I don’t think he’ll have any success. I do think it’ll be on the hands. Max is gonna know that he can’t just sit in the pocket with someone like Ilia Topuria,” Volkanovski said on Fox Sports Australia.
Alexander Volkanovski expects Max Holloway to win at UFC 308
“I think he’ll be able to outwork him from the outside and five rounds with Max Holloway isn’t easy, especially if you’re a pop and rocker looking for that power (punch) Look, he might catch him, but I think it’s going to be a long and hard night for Topuria and that’s not me knocking the guy, it’s just I’ve fought Max three times, and I know how good the guy is. I know how you need to prepare for that guy,” Volkanovski added.
Alexander Volkanovski believes Max Holloway’s pace will be too much for Ilia Topuria as he expects the Hawaiian to get the win to become the new featherweight champion again.
If Holloway does beat Topuria at UFC 308, as Volkanovski expects, it could lead to a fourth fight between the Hawaiian and Volkanovski. Despite Volkanovski being up 3-0 in the series, it would be a fight that many fans would want to see.
