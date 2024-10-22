Dan Hooker explains why he’s “not really interested” in rematching Dustin Poirier

Dan Hooker isn’t too keen on rematching Dustin Poirier next time out.

Hooker and Poirier had one of the best fights in recent memory back in June of 2020. It was a thrilling five-round fight as both men were beaten up badly, but it was Poirier who won by decision.

Since then, Hooker has gone 4-3 but has won three in a row and is in the top five of a lightweight division. With that, many believe a rematch with Dustin Poirier makes sense. However, ‘The Hangman’ says he would prefer to have other fights than that one, as he doesn’t want to beat Poirier when he’s on his way out.

Dan Hooker has some mixed feelings on a rematch with Dustin Poirier… "I'm not really interested in kicking someone on the way out the door." "Obviously, he's a huge name, he's ranked ahead of me, and he kicked my ass. I want that back."#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/oCFldZ728d — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 22, 2024

“Yeah, well I have had a lot of the guys in the top five, that’s the funny thing about it, I’ve had a lot of guys in the top five say my name,” Dan Hooker said to Ariel Helwani. “I’m mentioned in an interim title, Gaethje mentioned my name, Poirier mentioned my name. I’m keen on any of these fights, Arman is booked for the fight. Dustin, I don’t know. He laid his gloves down in his last fight and he’s saying he’ll do another one as a retirement fight. I don’t know I’m not really interested in kicking someone on the way out the door. Gaethje, obviously that a fight fan dream. That’s something new, that’s something the fans have wanted to see for a long time and finally, it makes sense.”

A potential fight between Dan Hooker and Justin Gaethje would be highly anticipated and one that does make sense.