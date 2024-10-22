Dan Hooker explains why he’s “not really interested” in rematching Dustin Poirier

By Cole Shelton - October 22, 2024

Dan Hooker isn’t too keen on rematching Dustin Poirier next time out.

Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker

Hooker and Poirier had one of the best fights in recent memory back in June of 2020. It was a thrilling five-round fight as both men were beaten up badly, but it was Poirier who won by decision.

Since then, Hooker has gone 4-3 but has won three in a row and is in the top five of a lightweight division. With that, many believe a rematch with Dustin Poirier makes sense. However, ‘The Hangman’ says he would prefer to have other fights than that one, as he doesn’t want to beat Poirier when he’s on his way out.

“Yeah, well I have had a lot of the guys in the top five, that’s the funny thing about it, I’ve had a lot of guys in the top five say my name,” Dan Hooker said to Ariel Helwani. “I’m mentioned in an interim title, Gaethje mentioned my name, Poirier mentioned my name. I’m keen on any of these fights, Arman is booked for the fight. Dustin, I don’t know. He laid his gloves down in his last fight and he’s saying he’ll do another one as a retirement fight. I don’t know I’m not really interested in kicking someone on the way out the door. Gaethje, obviously that a fight fan dream. That’s something new, that’s something the fans have wanted to see for a long time and finally, it makes sense.”

A potential fight between Dan Hooker and Justin Gaethje would be highly anticipated and one that does make sense.

Dan Hooker says Dustin Poirier pending retirement hinders fight plan

Although Dustin Poirier defeated Dan Hooker back in 2020, and ‘The Hangman’ would like it back. But, he says Poirier hinting at retirement has made the fight less appealing to him.

“Well, he has the door half closed. Obviously, I’ll take the fight, obviously, he’s a huge name, he’s ranked ahead of me, and he kicked my ass. I want that back. I would fight someone for any of those reasons, for the money, for the rankings for kicking my ass and he did all three.”

Hooker is 24-12 as a pro and coming off a split decision win over Mateusz Gamrot back at UFC 305.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dan Hooker Dustin Poirier UFC

Related

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou's coach shares emotional pre-fight team conversation before PFL debut win

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024
Conor McGregor Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker offers update on potential UFC showdown with Conor McGregor: "The fight makes a lot of sense"

Josh Evanoff - October 22, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker really believes a fight with Conor McGregor is possible.

Max Holloway, Islam Makhachev
Max Holloway

Max Holloway confirms interest in Islam Makhachev fight following UFC 308: "I want all the smoke"

Josh Evanoff - October 22, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Max Holloway has his eyes on lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

UFC

Khamzat Chimaev shuts down rumor that he's unable to fight in the U.S. ahead of UFC 308 return: "Lot of s*it"

Josh Evanoff - October 22, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev wants to shut down a rumor ahead of his return.

Nate Diaz, Brendan Schaub
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz responds to Brendan Schaub's viral rant and threats

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024

Former UFC superstar Nate Diaz has answered Brendan Schaub’s viral rant and challenge to a potential fight/grappling match.

Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 308

Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway at UFC 308

Cole Shelton - October 22, 2024
Joe Rogan, Donald Trump
Joe Rogan

REPORT | Joe Rogan set to host former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday podcast episode

Curtis Calhoun - October 22, 2024

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is reportedly set to host former U.S. President Donald Trump on an upcoming episode of The Joe Rogan Experience in Austin, TX.

Jon Jones, Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira as big as Conor McGregor event? Matt Brown thinks it can be

Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2024

Matt Brown believes Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira could match a Conor McGregor event.

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan scoffs at Islam Makhachev being ahead of Jon Jones in P4P debate

Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan would not put Islam Makhachev at the top of the pound-for-pound list.

Brandon Royval Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Brandon Royval would welcome Henry Cejudo back to flyweight: "I could just walk him right into a knee"

Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2024

Brandon Royval would welcome Henry Cejudo back to flyweight if “Triple C” makes the cut back down.