UFC 306 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 3 title fight
In the co-main event of UFC 306, the women’s flyweight title is up for grabs as Alexa Grasso looks to defend her belt in the trilogy match against Valentina Shevchenko. Heading into the fight, Grasso is a slight -140 favorite while the challenger is a +110 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the women’s flyweight title fight. The pros slightly lean towards Grasso getting the win, as most of them think Shevchenko’s age has caught up to her and that she’s lost a step.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3:
Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I’m rooting for Grasso to win and I do think she wins here.
Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I think Grasso. I think Shevchenko is starting to slow down and in those lightweight divisions, once you lose a bit of speed it is hard to compete at the top.
Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: Man, that is a good one. I’m a Shevchenko fan but I think it is Grasso’s time as Shevchenko has lost a step.
Isaac Dulgarian, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Shevchenko. She is a vet and I think she makes the adjustment here to get the win and get her belt back.
Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Shevchenko, I think she can make the adjustments and get it done.
Chris Barnett, UFC heavyweight: That is tough, I’ll go with Shevchenko.
Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: I’m going with Grasso. I think Shevchenko has lost a step with her age.
Brady Hiestand, UFC bantamweight: They have had super competitive fights, but I think Shevchenko has gotten older and lost a step. Grasso seems like she is hitting her prime so I’m going with Grasso.
Jonathan Pearce, UFC featherweight: Shevchenko, I think she wins a decision.
Fighters picking Alexa Grasso: Geoff Neal, Kyle Nelson, Bryan Battle, Josh Fremd, Brady Hiestand
Fighters picking Valentina Shevchenko: Isaac Dulgarian, Matt Frevola, Chris Barnett, Jonathan Pearce
