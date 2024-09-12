UFC 306 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 3 title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3:

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I’m rooting for Grasso to win and I do think she wins here.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I think Grasso. I think Shevchenko is starting to slow down and in those lightweight divisions, once you lose a bit of speed it is hard to compete at the top.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: Man, that is a good one. I’m a Shevchenko fan but I think it is Grasso’s time as Shevchenko has lost a step.

Isaac Dulgarian, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Shevchenko. She is a vet and I think she makes the adjustment here to get the win and get her belt back.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Shevchenko, I think she can make the adjustments and get it done.

Chris Barnett, UFC heavyweight: That is tough, I’ll go with Shevchenko.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: I’m going with Grasso. I think Shevchenko has lost a step with her age.

Brady Hiestand, UFC bantamweight: They have had super competitive fights, but I think Shevchenko has gotten older and lost a step. Grasso seems like she is hitting her prime so I’m going with Grasso.

Jonathan Pearce, UFC featherweight: Shevchenko, I think she wins a decision.

***

Fighters picking Alexa Grasso: Geoff Neal, Kyle Nelson, Bryan Battle, Josh Fremd, Brady Hiestand

Fighters picking Valentina Shevchenko: Isaac Dulgarian, Matt Frevola, Chris Barnett, Jonathan Pearce

