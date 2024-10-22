Nate Diaz responds to Brendan Schaub’s viral rant and threats
Former UFC superstar Nate Diaz has answered Brendan Schaub’s viral rant and challenge to a potential fight/grappling match.
Tensions between Diaz and Schaub reached a boiling point from afar earlier this week. After Diaz called Schaub a “P***y” for an emotional reaction to Shane Carwin’s post-UFC career struggles, Schaub went scorched Earth on one of his podcasts on Monday.
Schaub challenged Diaz to “pull up” in Los Angeles, although it’s uncertain if Diaz will oblige. Grappling phenom Craig Jones recently pitched hosting a grappling match between Diaz and Schaub in a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.
It didn’t take long for Diaz to respond to Schaub on social media.
Nate Diaz issues cryptic response to Brendan Schaub
In a recent tweet, Diaz appeared to respond to Schaub’s tirade.
I think you’d be surprised 😂
— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 22, 2024
“I think you’d be surprised [LAUGHS],” Diaz tweeted Tuesday.
While it’s uncertain what Diaz’s response means for a potential altercation, things are heating up between the two former UFC fighters. Diaz hasn’t fought in MMA since defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
Schaub, meanwhile, retired from MMA after a loss to Travis Browne at UFC 181. He’s made the full-time transition to broadcasting, hosting multiple podcasts and shows.
Schaub recently shared he was offered a Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA fight but declined the offer. It’s uncertain who the proposed opponent was for Schaub’s offered MMA comeback.
After parting ways with the UFC in 2022, Diaz made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul last year. He lost to Paul by unanimous decision.
Diaz got back in the win column for his first boxing win against former UFC foe Jorge Masvidal earlier this year. As of this writing, it’s uncertain if Diaz will return to boxing or work towards a potential UFC comeback.
Diaz hinted at eventually returning to the UFC almost immediately after his release. A potential trilogy with Conor McGregor would be a logical option for a UFC comeback fight.
Diaz and Schaub had a backstage altercation at the McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather ‘money fight’ in 2017. While the incident never turned physical, there were heated words traded between the two athletes.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Brendan Schaub Nate Diaz UFC