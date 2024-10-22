Nate Diaz responds to Brendan Schaub’s viral rant and threats

Nate Diaz issues cryptic response to Brendan Schaub

In a recent tweet, Diaz appeared to respond to Schaub’s tirade.

I think you’d be surprised 😂 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 22, 2024

“I think you’d be surprised [LAUGHS],” Diaz tweeted Tuesday.

While it’s uncertain what Diaz’s response means for a potential altercation, things are heating up between the two former UFC fighters. Diaz hasn’t fought in MMA since defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

Schaub, meanwhile, retired from MMA after a loss to Travis Browne at UFC 181. He’s made the full-time transition to broadcasting, hosting multiple podcasts and shows.

Schaub recently shared he was offered a Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA fight but declined the offer. It’s uncertain who the proposed opponent was for Schaub’s offered MMA comeback.

After parting ways with the UFC in 2022, Diaz made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul last year. He lost to Paul by unanimous decision.

Diaz got back in the win column for his first boxing win against former UFC foe Jorge Masvidal earlier this year. As of this writing, it’s uncertain if Diaz will return to boxing or work towards a potential UFC comeback.

Diaz hinted at eventually returning to the UFC almost immediately after his release. A potential trilogy with Conor McGregor would be a logical option for a UFC comeback fight.

Diaz and Schaub had a backstage altercation at the McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather ‘money fight’ in 2017. While the incident never turned physical, there were heated words traded between the two athletes.