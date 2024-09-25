Matt Frevola planning to bring Fares Ziam into a “dogfight” at UFC Paris: “He will finally have an exciting fight”

Matt Frevola is excited to finally make the walk to the Octagon again.

Frevola is set to return on Saturday at UFC Paris against Fares Ziam. It’s his first since November of last year when he suffered a KO loss to Benoit Saint-Denis. Since then, his wife welcomed their son into the world, so he took time to be a dad. But, once he was ready to return, he says he pushed to be on this Paris card.

“It’s something we wanted, we push to be on this card. I love the French people, the French fans they are so passionate. From my last fight against Benoit, even in a loss, I really felt the love from all the French people. France is somewhere I have always wanted to go, there is not better reason to go to Paris to have a nice scrap and then a vacation,” Frevola said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

With Frevola pushing to fight on the Paris card, he was booked to fight Frenchman Fares Ziam. It’s an opponent that Frevola is very familiar with, but he knows it won’t be the usual point-fighting scrap that Ziam is used to.

“I’ve watched a bunch of his fights, even before we were matched. He’s a very technical kickboxer and well-rounded,” Frevola said. “He’s on a three-fight winning streak. So, I’m preparing for the best version of him…