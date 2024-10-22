Aljamain Sterling slams Umar Nurmagomedov for questioning Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC return timeline: “Earn it!”

By Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defended Merab Dvalishvili against Umar Nurmagomedov’s ducking allegations.

Aljamain Sterling, Umar Nurmagomedov

Dvalishvili defeated Sean O’Malley for the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 306 last month. The win handed him a world championship after a long, windy road to the top of the division.

After defeating O’Malley, Dvalishvili was immediately linked with a potential fight with Nurmagomedov for his first title defense. As Dvalishvili revealed on Monday on The Ariel Helwani Show, the UFC allegedly wanted to book him vs. Nurmagomedov for UFC 310 in December, but Dvalishvili declined the rapid turnaround.

Dvalishvili wants to return in February for his first title defense. In the meantime, Nurmagomedov is reportedly close to getting booked against another opponent in December.

Nurmagomedov, who defeated Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi earlier this year, is the presumed next man up in the bantamweight division’s title picture. After Sterling defended Dvalishvili’s decision to turn down a December booking, Nurmagomedov believes there’s more to the story than the time in between fights.

Aljamain Sterling, Umar Nurmagomedov squabble over Merab Dvalishvili’s return

In a recent tweet, Nurmagomedov responded to Sterling and Dvalishvili’s stance regarding a quick turnaround.

“Cheap excuse,” Nurmagomedov tweeted.

It didn’t take long for Sterling to issue a fiery reply.

“Brother, this is a lazy rebuttal,” Sterling replied. “Everything I said was accurate. If you were champ you would NEVER turn around for quick fights, and on your opponents desired timeline. You can’t use these false claims. Merab has competed against so many top guys and former champions and won. Earn it like the rest of us.”

Nurmagomedov’s win over Sandhagen was his first over a Top 15 UFC opponent. Before defeating Sandhagen, Nurmagomedov defeated the likes of Bekzat Almakhan, Raoni Barcelos, and Nate Maness.

Sterling lost the bantamweight championship to O’Malley at UFC 292 last year. Since then, he’s made the full-time move up to featherweight, earning a recent win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300.

After some early apprehension on rewarding Nurmagomedov with a title shot, Dvalishvili has tamed his stance in recent weeks. If the fight happens next for both bantamweights, it likely won’t happen until February at the earliest.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira

What's next for Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira after UFC Vegas 99?

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2024
Kamaru Usman, Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman answers calls to release Belal Muhammad podcast altercation footage: "Belal did Belal"

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will release footage of a recent heated podcast face-to-face with Belal Muhammad, but there are conditions.

Brendan Schaub, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Brendan Schaub offers to fight 'fake gangster' Nate Diaz after recent insult: "I will twist your f*cking neck off"

Josh Evanoff - October 21, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub has responded to Nate Diaz.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili reveals plans for February return, open to both Umar Nurmagomedov or Sean O'Malley rematch next

Josh Evanoff - October 21, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is open to fighting anyone in his first title defense.

Conor McGregor, Paul Hughes
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Conor McGregor responds to PFL's Paul Hughes' cornering plea for potential fight vs. Usman Nurmagomedov

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor might be a key presence in Paul Hughes’ corner for a potential title fight against Bellator lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou reacts to Jon Jones' post-fight tweet after his successful PFL debut

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024
Ian Machado Garry and Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Ian Machado Garry claims Kamaru Usman turned him down for UFC Tampa: "You and Colby are more similar than I thought"

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2024

Ian Machado Garry is having a hard time getting his next fight.

Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski makes case for Ilia Topuria winning 'Fighter of the Year' if he defeats Max Holloway

Fernando Quiles - October 21, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski thinks Ilia Topuria could lock up “Fighter of the Year” if he defeats Max Holloway at UFC 308.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev reflects on illness that derailed initial Robert Whittaker fight date

Fernando Quiles - October 21, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev has looked back on the illness that forced him out of a scheduled June clash with Robert Whittaker.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou reveals he is still interested in Jon Jones superfight

Harry Kettle - October 21, 2024

PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has confirmed that he’s still interested in a superfight against Jon Jones.