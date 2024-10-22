Aljamain Sterling slams Umar Nurmagomedov for questioning Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC return timeline: “Earn it!”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defended Merab Dvalishvili against Umar Nurmagomedov’s ducking allegations.

Dvalishvili defeated Sean O’Malley for the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 306 last month. The win handed him a world championship after a long, windy road to the top of the division.

After defeating O’Malley, Dvalishvili was immediately linked with a potential fight with Nurmagomedov for his first title defense. As Dvalishvili revealed on Monday on The Ariel Helwani Show, the UFC allegedly wanted to book him vs. Nurmagomedov for UFC 310 in December, but Dvalishvili declined the rapid turnaround.

Dvalishvili wants to return in February for his first title defense. In the meantime, Nurmagomedov is reportedly close to getting booked against another opponent in December.

Nurmagomedov, who defeated Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi earlier this year, is the presumed next man up in the bantamweight division’s title picture. After Sterling defended Dvalishvili’s decision to turn down a December booking, Nurmagomedov believes there’s more to the story than the time in between fights.