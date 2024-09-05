Pro fighters make their picks for Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Gilbert Burns vs Sean Brady:

Michael Chiesa, UFC welterweight: I do like Sean Brady in this fight. I think fighting at the Apex favors his style. He is also very fast, everyone knows he is strong, but he is a good bend between speed and power. But, we will see, Burns is a multiple-time world champion in jiu-jitsu, if this fight hits the mat we will see. It will be a fun one regardless.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m leaning towards Gilbert Burns. I know he has lost his last few, but he has put on good performances. In the Belal Muhammad fight where he got hurt and then JDM he was winning before he got caught and I think he proves he still is a contender.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: I think Gilbert is taking it. Sean is tough, but I think Gilbert will make him uncomfortable and the five-round experience favors him.

Isaac Dulgarian, UFC featherweight: Gilbert Burns. I’m a big fan of his and I think he still is a top guy.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Sean Brady, I think it is his time. Burns I think is slowing down and I think Brady will be faster.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: That is a tough one, I’m a huge Gilbert fan but Sean Brady is so good. I’m going with Gilbert in a close decision.

