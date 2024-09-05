Pro fighters make their picks for Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady

By Cole Shelton - September 5, 2024

In the main event of UFC Vegas 97, a pivotal welterweight bout goes down as Gilbert Burns takes on Sean Brady. Heading into the fight, Burns is a +150 underdog while the American is a -194 favorite on FanDuel.

Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the welterweight fight. The pros believe Burns will pull off the upset and get the win over Brady on Saturday.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Gilbert Burns vs Sean Brady:

Michael Chiesa, UFC welterweight: I do like Sean Brady in this fight. I think fighting at the Apex favors his style. He is also very fast, everyone knows he is strong, but he is a good bend between speed and power. But, we will see, Burns is a multiple-time world champion in jiu-jitsu, if this fight hits the mat we will see. It will be a fun one regardless.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m leaning towards Gilbert Burns. I know he has lost his last few, but he has put on good performances. In the Belal Muhammad fight where he got hurt and then JDM he was winning before he got caught and I think he proves he still is a contender.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: I think Gilbert is taking it. Sean is tough, but I think Gilbert will make him uncomfortable and the five-round experience favors him.

Isaac Dulgarian, UFC featherweight: Gilbert Burns. I’m a big fan of his and I think he still is a top guy.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Sean Brady, I think it is his time. Burns I think is slowing down and I think Brady will be faster.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: That is a tough one, I’m a huge Gilbert fan but Sean Brady is so good. I’m going with Gilbert in a close decision.

***

Fighters picking Gilbert Burns: Kyle Nelson, Bryan Battle, Isaac Dulgarian, Josh Fremd

Fighters picking Sean Brady: Michael Chiesa, Matt Frevola

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Gilbert Burns Sean Brady UFC

