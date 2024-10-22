Dan Hooker offers update on potential UFC showdown with Conor McGregor: “The fight makes a lot of sense”

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker really believes a fight with Conor McGregor is possible.

‘The Hangman’ has been out of action since his return to the cage in August. On the main card of UFC 305, Dan Hooker faced Mateusz Gamrot, in a massive lightweight showdown. Ultimately, the Australian busted up ‘Gamer’, tagging him several times en route to a split-decision victory. For Hooker, the win was his third in a row.

Given his winning streak and last victory, it seemed that the 34-year-old was in line for a huge fight. Well, it seems that huge fight could come in the form of a showdown with Conor McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ hasn’t competed since a first-round stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. However, he was booked to face Michael Chandler earlier this summer at UFC 303.

As many fans are aware, the Irishman pulled out of that matchup. As a result, Chandler changed course and booked a fight against Charles Oliveira for November. With no opponent, Conor McGregor suddenly announced that he’d be facing Dan Hooker in Saudi Arabia early next year. The announcement came after ‘The Hangman’ was seen hanging out with the Irishman at a recent BKFC show earlier this month.

Dan Hooker on a possible matchup with @TheNotoriousMMA 👀 “We are both keen on the fight.”#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/MYvJEfWf50 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 22, 2024

Dan Hooker opens up on potential UFC showdown against Conor McGregor

Appearing on Ariel Helwani’s show earlier today, Dan Hooker was asked about fighting Conor McGregor. There, the Australian admitted that not a lot of progress has been made on the potential fight. However, Hooker believes that the fight makes sense, and his manager is set to meet with the UFC shortly about his return.

“I was hanging out with a lot of friends and stuff like that in the week. We seem to get on quite well.” Dan Hooker stated to Ariel Helwani when asked about fighting Conor McGregor. “Yeah, it’s a fight that makes a lot of sense for him. It makes a lot of sense for me. We’re obviously both keen on the fight, but I don’t know what’s going on for him behind the scenes, and I don’t know what’s going on with him and the UFC and their relationship. That’s all I can say.”

He continued, “…I’m fighting early next year. I told the UFC either January or March, and it will be someone in the top five, or Conor McGregor. That’ll be who I’ll be stepping in the cage with come January or March of next year… I know my manager is in Saudi, he’s with Volk. He’ll get to talk to Hunter and Sean so I’m sure by the end of this weekend, or when he comes back from Saudi Arabia, I’ll have my next fight penciled in. I’ll have a name and a date by the end of this weekend.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Dan Hooker?