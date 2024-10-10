Josh Fremd expecting a brawl against Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 98: “Try to take each other’s heads off”

Josh Fremd wasn’t sure if he was going to get another fight in the UFC.

Fremd suffered a lackluster decision loss to Andre Petroski back at UFC Denver in a fight that he thought was super boring. He was frustrated with how the fight played out and after the scrap, he wasn’t sure what would be next. Luckily, the UFC quickly offered him Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 98 and he jumped at the offer.

“After every loss, you are always worried no matter what your contract says. They can let you go at any time so I was definitely worried. That’s why I was so excited for the quick turnaround,” Fremd said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Why Fremd was so excited for the matchup is the fact he knows Alhassan will want to strike with him. He knows it will be exciting for the fans as both will be gunning for the KO.

“I didn’t care who it was, I just wanted to get back in there,” Fremd said. “I think it is a good matchup for both of us, we are going to go in there and try to take each other’s heads off. We aren’t going to wrestle, it’s going to be a good fight. I feel like I have advantages in many places so I’m excited about the matchup.”

Although Josh Fremd is aware that people have had success wrestling Abdul Razak Alhassan, he believes he is the better striker. He also has confidence he can end the fight early, but regardless of who wins, Fremd knows the bout won’t last long.