Josh Fremd expecting a brawl against Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 98: “Try to take each other’s heads off”

By Cole Shelton - October 10, 2024

Josh Fremd wasn’t sure if he was going to get another fight in the UFC.

Josh Fremd

Fremd suffered a lackluster decision loss to Andre Petroski back at UFC Denver in a fight that he thought was super boring. He was frustrated with how the fight played out and after the scrap, he wasn’t sure what would be next. Luckily, the UFC quickly offered him Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 98 and he jumped at the offer.

“After every loss, you are always worried no matter what your contract says. They can let you go at any time so I was definitely worried. That’s why I was so excited for the quick turnaround,” Fremd said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Why Fremd was so excited for the matchup is the fact he knows Alhassan will want to strike with him. He knows it will be exciting for the fans as both will be gunning for the KO.

“I didn’t care who it was, I just wanted to get back in there,” Fremd said. “I think it is a good matchup for both of us, we are going to go in there and try to take each other’s heads off. We aren’t going to wrestle, it’s going to be a good fight. I feel like I have advantages in many places so I’m excited about the matchup.”

Although Josh Fremd is aware that people have had success wrestling Abdul Razak Alhassan, he believes he is the better striker. He also has confidence he can end the fight early, but regardless of who wins, Fremd knows the bout won’t last long.

Josh Fremd plans to finish Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 98

“One of us is going out. I’m either going to come out on my shield or I am going to knock this guy out or I’m going to submit him,” Fremd said. “I won’t go into too much detail. But I am very disappointed in my last performance, that was the most boring fight I’ve ever been in and I just want to go out there and I want to show what I am capable of.”

Should Fremd get his hand raised at UFC Vegas 98, he isn’t sure what a win does for him. Instead, all he knows is it saves his job.

“I am not thinking past that, I’m just thinking about the fight. Any win in the UFC is good but against him would do me benefits,” Fremd concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira interested in ending retirement and making UFC return: "I want to compete"

Cole Shelton - October 10, 2024
BMF Championship
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White expresses interest in Dustin Poirier’s four-man BMF tournament

Fernando Quiles - October 10, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White appears to be on board with the idea of a BMF tournament.

Mackenzie Dern
UFC

Mackenzie Dern’s husband arrested for alleged assault on her ex-husband

Fernando Quiles - October 10, 2024

UFC fighter Antonio Trocoli was arrested for allegedly assaulting Mackenzie Dern’s ex-husband.

Dana White and UFC 300
Ovince Saint Preux

The UFC parts ways with 12 fighters in recent roster purge

Fernando Quiles - October 10, 2024

A new wave of UFC roster cuts has arrived.

Jose Garcia, Nick Diaz, UFC 310, UFC
UFC

Coach Jose Garcia says Cesar Gracie is once again trying to obstruct Nick Diaz's return at UFC 310

Chris Taylor - October 10, 2024

With recent rumor of Nick Diaz returning at UFC 310, BJPENN.com caught up with Nick’s Academy Recovery Coach and Team cut man Jose Garcia (BBJ) for an update on The General!

Sean Strickland, Merab Dvalishvili

Sean Strickland mocks Merab Dvalishvili as the UFC's new "King of Cringe"

Curtis Calhoun - October 9, 2024
Larissa Pacheco, Kayla Harrison
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Larissa Pacheco criticizes PFL for "Uncalled for" treatment of Kayla Harrison in recent fight promo

Curtis Calhoun - October 9, 2024

Two-time PFL champion Larissa Pacheco didn’t appreciate the league’s treatment of Kayla Harrison in a questionably timed fight promo ahead of her return.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria challenges Max Holloway to throw down in the middle of the Octagon in the first 10 seconds at UFC 308

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2024

Ilia Topuria wants Max Holloway to meet in the middle and throw down in the first 10 seconds of their fight as he did in the last 10 seconds against Justin Gaethje.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou accuses Dana White of lying over UFC vs. Boxing paydays: "Unless he was writing the check..."

Curtis Calhoun - October 9, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has responded to Dana White’s claims that he would’ve made more money if he’d stayed with the promotion.

Sean O'Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Sean O’Malley sends Umar Nurmagomedov a warning over potentially losing bantamweight title shot: "Suck my sac if you don’t like that"

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has sent Umar Nurmagomedov a warning.