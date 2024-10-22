Merab Dvalishvili believes Ilia Topuria will defeat Max Holloway at UFC 308

By Harry Kettle - October 22, 2024

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili believes Ilia Topuria will defeat Max Holloway at UFC 308 this weekend.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway

On Saturday night, Ilia Topuria will defend his UFC featherweight championship against Max Holloway. It serves as the most important fight on the UFC 308 card and, for some, it’s the biggest fight of the year. Regardless of whether or not you agree with that sentiment, it’s hard to argue against the idea that this is a blockbuster bout.

RELATED: Max Holloway laughs off challenge from Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 308

Holloway is looking to regain the title he lost to Alexander Volkanovski. Topuria, meanwhile, wants to prove that he’s one of the best fighters on the planet. Something has to give, and it’ll be pretty interesting to see how it all goes down in Abu Dhabi.

In the eyes of Merab Dvalishvili, there’s only one way this is going to end.

Dvalishvili backs Topuria

“I love Max Holloway, but Ilia Topuria is my brother – and still. He’s gonna win against Max Holloway and stay undefeated.”

There’s something about Max Holloway that just appeals to MMA fans all over the world. He has a great personality to run alongside his incredible fighting ability, making for one of the most well-rounded fighters on the planet. Alas, when it comes to Ilia Topuria, you could argue he’s on his way to becoming the biggest star in the promotion.

That depends on your perspective, of course, but if he’s able to get through ‘Blessed’ in convincing fashion, then it’ll be hard to push back against such an idea.

What do you believe is going to happen when Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway lock horns this weekend? In your mind, is this the most important fight of the year in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Max Holloway Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 181

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 181 with Geoff Neal and Dan Ige

Cole Shelton - October 22, 2024
Aljamain Sterling, Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Aljamain Sterling slams Umar Nurmagomedov for questioning Merab Dvalishvili's UFC return timeline: "Earn it!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defended Merab Dvalishvili against Umar Nurmagomedov’s ducking allegations.

Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira
Michel Pereira

What's next for Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira after UFC Vegas 99?

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2024

The UFC remained in the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 99 on Saturday with ranked middleweights Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira throwing down.

Kamaru Usman, Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman answers calls to release Belal Muhammad podcast altercation footage: "Belal did Belal"

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will release footage of a recent heated podcast face-to-face with Belal Muhammad, but there are conditions.

Brendan Schaub, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Brendan Schaub offers to fight 'fake gangster' Nate Diaz after recent insult: "I will twist your f*cking neck off"

Josh Evanoff - October 21, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub has responded to Nate Diaz.

Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili reveals plans for February return, open to both Umar Nurmagomedov or Sean O'Malley rematch next

Josh Evanoff - October 21, 2024
Conor McGregor, Paul Hughes
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Conor McGregor responds to PFL's Paul Hughes' cornering plea for potential fight vs. Usman Nurmagomedov

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor might be a key presence in Paul Hughes’ corner for a potential title fight against Bellator lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou reacts to Jon Jones' post-fight tweet after his successful PFL debut

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has answered Jon Jones’ tweet after a successful PFL debut against Renan Ferreira.

Ian Machado Garry and Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Ian Machado Garry claims Kamaru Usman turned him down for UFC Tampa: "You and Colby are more similar than I thought"

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2024

Ian Machado Garry is having a hard time getting his next fight.

Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski makes case for Ilia Topuria winning 'Fighter of the Year' if he defeats Max Holloway

Fernando Quiles - October 21, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski thinks Ilia Topuria could lock up “Fighter of the Year” if he defeats Max Holloway at UFC 308.