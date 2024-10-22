UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili believes Ilia Topuria will defeat Max Holloway at UFC 308 this weekend.

On Saturday night, Ilia Topuria will defend his UFC featherweight championship against Max Holloway. It serves as the most important fight on the UFC 308 card and, for some, it’s the biggest fight of the year. Regardless of whether or not you agree with that sentiment, it’s hard to argue against the idea that this is a blockbuster bout.

RELATED: Max Holloway laughs off challenge from Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 308

Holloway is looking to regain the title he lost to Alexander Volkanovski. Topuria, meanwhile, wants to prove that he’s one of the best fighters on the planet. Something has to give, and it’ll be pretty interesting to see how it all goes down in Abu Dhabi.

In the eyes of Merab Dvalishvili, there’s only one way this is going to end.