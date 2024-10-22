Merab Dvalishvili believes Ilia Topuria will defeat Max Holloway at UFC 308
UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili believes Ilia Topuria will defeat Max Holloway at UFC 308 this weekend.
On Saturday night, Ilia Topuria will defend his UFC featherweight championship against Max Holloway. It serves as the most important fight on the UFC 308 card and, for some, it’s the biggest fight of the year. Regardless of whether or not you agree with that sentiment, it’s hard to argue against the idea that this is a blockbuster bout.
RELATED: Max Holloway laughs off challenge from Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 308
Holloway is looking to regain the title he lost to Alexander Volkanovski. Topuria, meanwhile, wants to prove that he’s one of the best fighters on the planet. Something has to give, and it’ll be pretty interesting to see how it all goes down in Abu Dhabi.
In the eyes of Merab Dvalishvili, there’s only one way this is going to end.
The UFC Bantamweight Champion @MerabDvalishvil gives his prediction for the UFC 308 main event 🔥🇬🇪🏆#UFC308 | Oct 26, 5PM | LIVE on TNT Sports Box Office ➡️ https://t.co/uXQAMHNTBd pic.twitter.com/9SX4kG01z9
— UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) October 22, 2024
Dvalishvili backs Topuria
“I love Max Holloway, but Ilia Topuria is my brother – and still. He’s gonna win against Max Holloway and stay undefeated.”
There’s something about Max Holloway that just appeals to MMA fans all over the world. He has a great personality to run alongside his incredible fighting ability, making for one of the most well-rounded fighters on the planet. Alas, when it comes to Ilia Topuria, you could argue he’s on his way to becoming the biggest star in the promotion.
That depends on your perspective, of course, but if he’s able to get through ‘Blessed’ in convincing fashion, then it’ll be hard to push back against such an idea.
What do you believe is going to happen when Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway lock horns this weekend? In your mind, is this the most important fight of the year in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Topics:Ilia Topuria Max Holloway Merab Dvalishvili UFC