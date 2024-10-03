UFC 307 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree title fight

By Cole Shelton - October 2, 2024

In the main event of UFC 307, the light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Alex Pereira takes on Khalil Rountree. Heading into the fight, Pereira is a sizeable -560 favorite while the challenger is a +370 underdog on FanDuel.

Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the title fight. The pros believe it should be an exciting striking match but the slight majority believe Pereira will get his hand raised. However, some do think Rountree will shock the world.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks for Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree:

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I got Pereira. I think he knocks Rountree out, it’s a dangerous fight but I think he is the better striker.

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: Realistically I think Alex is going to win, but I love Khalil. I hope Khalil pulls it out but I think Alex wins.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: I’m actually going with Rountree. Pereria can get caught and Khalil has power.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: Khalil. I think he shocks the world and people are writing him off way too early.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: Man, what a fun fight. Both are great strikers so it should be fun. But, I truly believe Pereira will be one of the best MMA fighters of all-time when his career is over, so I’m going with Pereira.

Brady Hiestand, UFC bantamweight: That is a very exciting fight. I’ma actually going with Khalil. Alex gets hit, and I think the southpaw stance will give Alex trouble. I’m going with Rountree to KO Pereira.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Khalil Rountre to get the upset. I think he can catch Pereira, I think people are overlooking him.

Isaac Dulgarian, UFC featherweight: Alex Pereira by KO. He is a beast.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: Alex Pereira by KO.

***

Fighters picking Alex Pereira: Mario Bautista, Geoff Neal, Alex Morono, Isaac Dulgarian, Josh Fremd

Fighters picking Khalil Rountree: Dan Ige, Vince Morales, Brady Hiestand, Steve Garcia

