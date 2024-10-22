Caio Borralho says Israel Adesanya fight is in the works for UFC 312 in Sydney, wants five rounds

Surging UFC middleweight Caio Borralho is allegedly close to getting a potential No. 1 contender fight against Israel Adesanya in the former champ’s friendly territory.

Borralho, a Dana White’s Contender Series alum, has soared up the middleweight rankings over the last year. He most recently defeated Jared Cannonier in a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate in August.

Borralho, immediately after defeating Cannonier, called for a fight with Adesanya for his next UFC test. Adesanya lost to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 and, initially, teased an indefinite hiatus.

But, Adesanya has since pivoted on taking another break and wants to return as soon as possible. UFC 312 in Sydney makes the most sense for his comeback fight.

Borralho says the UFC is formally working on making the Adesanya fight come to fruition in February.