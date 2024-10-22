Arman Tsarukyan scoffs at Islam Makhachev being ahead of Jon Jones in P4P debate

Arman Tsarukyan would not put Islam Makhachev at the top of the pound-for-pound list.

UFC CEO Dana White has been peeved at the fact that Makhachev is ahead of Jon Jones at the top of the list. While White puts the blame on the media, many reporters have criticized the UFC for the rankings panel choices over the years. Nevertheless, White’s narrative stands and he plans to change up the ranking system.

Tsarukyan agrees with White in the sense that he’d put Jones over Makhachev at the top of the mountain.

RELATED: ARMAN TSARUKYAN REVEALS HOW HE CAN DEFEAT ISLAM MAKHACHEV IN UFC TITLE FIGHT