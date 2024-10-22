Arman Tsarukyan scoffs at Islam Makhachev being ahead of Jon Jones in P4P debate

By Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan would not put Islam Makhachev at the top of the pound-for-pound list.

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan

UFC CEO Dana White has been peeved at the fact that Makhachev is ahead of Jon Jones at the top of the list. While White puts the blame on the media, many reporters have criticized the UFC for the rankings panel choices over the years. Nevertheless, White’s narrative stands and he plans to change up the ranking system.

Tsarukyan agrees with White in the sense that he’d put Jones over Makhachev at the top of the mountain.

RELATED: ARMAN TSARUKYAN REVEALS HOW HE CAN DEFEAT ISLAM MAKHACHEV IN UFC TITLE FIGHT

Arman Tsarukyan Dismisses Islam Makhachev over Jon Jones on P4P List

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Arman Tsarukyan shared his stance on the current UFC pound-for-pound list. He weighed in on whether or not Islam Makhachev has earned his number one spot.

“No, he doesn’t deserve it,” Tsarukyan said. “I agree the No. 1 pound-for-pound is Jon Jones because he’s a legend. He’s still fighting. We’ll see. Next month he’s fighting and if he beats Stipe Miocic, he’s got to be No. 1 pound-for-pound. Then when he retires, of course it’s Islam.”

Tsarukyan is expected to challenge Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship in 2025. The two had an entertaining scrap inside the Octagon back in 2019. Makhachev emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Both men have made improvements since that fight, and time will tell who gets the edge in a rematch. The UFC hasn’t made the title fight official, but Tsarukyan claims he’s been told by the UFC brass that he’s next in line.

Tsarukyan said he was actually offered a title bout earlier this year, but turned it down as he wanted a full camp. It looks like the number one contender will get his wish in the near future.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Arman Tsarukyan Islam Makhachev UFC

