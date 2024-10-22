Belal Muhammad reveals when he could make move up to middleweight

By Harry Kettle - October 22, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has provided an update on when he could move up in weight.

Belal Muhammad

As we know, Belal Muhammad is the current king of the welterweights. He earned that distinction by domianting and defeating Leon Edwards earlier this year to officially capture the belt. Now, he’s preparing for a quick turnaround as he hopes to defend his crown against Shavkat Rakhmonov in December.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman answers calls to release Belal Muhammad podcast altercation footage: “Belal did Belal”

While many are surprised that he’s taking on such a challenge, for Muhammad, it’s just another day at the office. He wants to prove himself to the masses and he wants to do so as quickly as possible.

Now, in a recent interview, Muhammad has even revealed the possibility of him making a switch up to middleweight in search of a second belt.

Muhammad shoots for the stars

“In general, with any fighter, you have to cement yourself as the leader in the division and the guy that there’s nobody that can beat,” Muhammad said. “I think after Shavkat, you’ve got a couple of guys that are there. You got Ian Garry, you got JDM (Jack Della Maddalena) and you got Kamaru Usman. But some of those guys are going to have to fight each other now.

“There’s no just waiting on the sidelines saying, ‘I’m next. I got next, I earned it.’ I don’t think nobody’s really earned that next spot left, so there’s going to be guys that are going to be taking losses. The cream has to rise to the top.”

“Maybe one or two more fights, I think then I could start talking about middleweight and could start talking about double champ status,” Muhammad said. “When you look at the guys I’ve fought – what do I have? Six or seven wins in the top 10, top 15 of my division right now, so I’ve already fought all these guys even before getting to the title.

“So now that I’m at the champion status, it’s like, well OK, now I probably only got a couple more left before I can start talking about the bums at 185.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Will Belal Muhammad end the year as champion? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway

Merab Dvalishvili believes Ilia Topuria will defeat Max Holloway at UFC 308

Harry Kettle - October 22, 2024
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 181
Geoff Neal

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 181 with Geoff Neal and Dan Ige

Cole Shelton - October 22, 2024

The 181st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 308.

Aljamain Sterling, Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Aljamain Sterling slams Umar Nurmagomedov for questioning Merab Dvalishvili's UFC return timeline: "Earn it!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defended Merab Dvalishvili against Umar Nurmagomedov’s ducking allegations.

Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira
Michel Pereira

What's next for Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira after UFC Vegas 99?

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2024

The UFC remained in the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 99 on Saturday with ranked middleweights Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira throwing down.

Kamaru Usman, Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman answers calls to release Belal Muhammad podcast altercation footage: "Belal did Belal"

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will release footage of a recent heated podcast face-to-face with Belal Muhammad, but there are conditions.

Brendan Schaub, Nate Diaz

Brendan Schaub offers to fight 'fake gangster' Nate Diaz after recent insult: "I will twist your f*cking neck off"

Josh Evanoff - October 21, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili reveals plans for February return, open to both Umar Nurmagomedov or Sean O'Malley rematch next

Josh Evanoff - October 21, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is open to fighting anyone in his first title defense.

Conor McGregor, Paul Hughes
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Conor McGregor responds to PFL's Paul Hughes' cornering plea for potential fight vs. Usman Nurmagomedov

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor might be a key presence in Paul Hughes’ corner for a potential title fight against Bellator lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou reacts to Jon Jones' post-fight tweet after his successful PFL debut

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has answered Jon Jones’ tweet after a successful PFL debut against Renan Ferreira.

Ian Machado Garry and Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Ian Machado Garry claims Kamaru Usman turned him down for UFC Tampa: "You and Colby are more similar than I thought"

Cole Shelton - October 21, 2024

Ian Machado Garry is having a hard time getting his next fight.