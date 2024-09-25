Pro fighters make their picks for Benoit Saint-Denis vs Renato Moicano

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Benoit Saint-Denis vs Renato Moicano:

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: That will be a good one but I am going Benoit Saint-Denis by knockout. I think he catches Moicano early on.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I think Moicano, I think he has looked good lately. I will go with Moicano by submission. Saint-Denis has KO power, but I think Moicano can out grapple him to get the win.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: I’m going Saint-Denis. I think he knocks Moicano out in Paris. Moicano gets hit, as we saw against Turner and I think Saint-Denis has a ton of power.

Isaac Dulgarian, UFC featherweight: That is a very exciting fight. I’m going with Benoit Saint-Denis, I think he can KO Moicano but that fight is really exciting. If he doesn’t get Moicano out early, it gets interesting.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: Moicano, I think he can submit Saint-Denis. Moicano will wear on Saint-Denis and get the win.

Brady Hiestand, UFC bantamweight: I think Saint-Denis. He got caught against Poirier and I think he rebounds here with a KO win.

Jonathan Pearce, UFC featherweight: Moicano by submission. I think second or third round he gets the job done.

Fighters picking Benoit Saint-Denis: Matt Frevola, Bryan Battle, Isaac Dulgarian, Brady Hiestand

Fighters picking Renato Moicano: Kyle Nelson, Josh Fremd, Jonathan Pearce