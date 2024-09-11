UFC 306 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili title fight

By Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024

In the main event of UFC 306, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Sean O’Malley looks to defend his belt for the second time against Merab Dvalishvili. Heading into the fight, O’Malley is a slight -140 favorite while the Georgian is a +110 underdog on FanDuel.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the bantamweight title fight. The majority of pros believe O’Malley will remain the bantamweight champ as they expect him to KO Dvalishvili.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili:

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m leaning towards O’Malley. I’ve picked against O’Malley so many times and he has proven me wrong. I do think he has the wrestling defense to keep it standing, and his footwork will make ti hard for Merab to get him down and I think O’Malley knocks him out in the second or third round.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: That one is tough. I’ll say Merab, I think he will avoid the strikes enough and get the takedowns to control the fight.

Isaac Dulgarian, UFC featherweight: I think Sean O’Malley is going to win and do so pretty easily. He’s too sharp for Merab on the feet and knocks him out early.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: Merab. I think he outwrestles O’Malley and can get a finish.

Chris Barnett, UFC heavyweight: That is at the Sphere which should be cool. Merab had the cut near his eye which isn’t good. I’ll say O’Malley gets the win by TKO.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: O’Malley by KO. Merab gets hit too much.

Brady Hiestand, UFC bantamweight: I have to go with Merab. To me, it’s s straight forward fight, either O’Malley gets the knockout early or Merab wrestles him. Merab is tough, and he will take over in the later rounds.

Jonathan Pearce, UFC featherweight: I train with O’Malley and I know how good he is, he gets a knockout here.

Fighters picking Sean O’Malley: Kyle Nelson, Isaac Dulgarian, Chris Barnett, Josh Fremd, Jonathan Pearce

Fighters picking Merab Dvalishvili: Bryan Battle, Matt Frevola, Brady Hiestand

