Jake Paul
Logan and Jake Paul mock Nate Diaz following his street fight in New Orleans (Video)
Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023
Vitor Belfort calls to face Logan Paul on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: "I promise I won't hurt you"
Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2023
Anderson Silva expresses interest in fighting the winner of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023
PFL's Loren Mack confirms Jake Paul will "absolutely" make MMA debut in 2023: "He’s gonna really develop into a superstar in the sport"
Josh Evanoff - April 3, 2023
Luke Rockhold feeling vindicated by Jake Paul's loss to Tommy Fury: "He doesn’t have enough dog in him"
Josh Evanoff - March 2, 2023
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury pay-per-view buys revealed
Josh Evanoff - March 1, 2023
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury reportedly pulled in upwards of 500,000 pay-per-view buys according to the YouTuber. ‘The Problem Child’ returned to the boxing ring over the weekend to finally face ‘TNT’. The two celebrity […]
Chris Weidman believes Logan Paul should give UFC fighters equity in PRIME after betting it on Jake Paul: "Split it all up"
Josh Evanoff - February 28, 2023
UFC middleweight Chris Weidman has an idea for what Logan Paul can do with his PRIME equity. Over the weekend, Jake Paul returned to the boxing ring against Tommy Fury. In keeping with tradition for […]
Jake Paul opens up as the underdog for probable rematch with Tommy Fury
Josh Evanoff - February 27, 2023
For the first time in his boxing career, Jake Paul is the underdog. ‘The Problem Child’ returned to the boxing ring over the weekend against Tommy Fury. While the bout was the first time the […]
Jake Paul believes fight with Nate Diaz will be made after return against Tommy Fury: "I think they are ready"
Josh Evanoff - February 24, 2023
PFL’s Jake Paul believes his clash with Nate Diaz will be made after this weekend. ‘The Problem Child’ is slated to return to the ring this Sunday night in Saudi Arabia against Tommy Fury. While […]
Jake Paul reveals discussions underway with Francis Ngannou to join the PFL: "There's massive things we can do"
Josh Evanoff - February 22, 2023
Aaron Chalmers reveals discussions underway for two-fight crossover series with Jake Paul: "I'm sitting down with the PFL in March"
Josh Evanoff - February 22, 2023
Bellator veteran Aaron Chalmers might have the task of being Jake Paul‘s first MMA opponent. ‘The Joker’ is currently slated to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight this Saturday night. The bout will be […]
Bo Nickal reveals plans to help Jake Paul train for MMA debut: "“I’m super excited to train with him"
Josh Evanoff - February 16, 2023
UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal is planning on helping Jake Paul crossover to MMA. ‘The Problem Child’ is slated to face Tommy Fury later this month on ESPN pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The bout will […]
Jake Paul reacts to brother Logan's PRIME drink getting UFC sponsorship deal: "I hope UFC will share the revenue it receives with fighters"
Josh Evanoff - February 1, 2023
Jake Paul is hopeful that UFC fighters will see some of the proceeds from their recent sponsorship announcement. Earlier this week, Dana White announced that PRIME was the official drink of the UFC. While sponsorship […]
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury announced for February 26th in Saudi Arabia
Josh Evanoff - January 27, 2023
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are hoping that the third time is the charm. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October. To his credit, ‘The Spider’ […]
Jake Paul reacts after Dana White announces that the UFC has released Francis Ngannou: “He’s the heavyweight champ in MMA and will be until he loses.”
Lewis Simpson - January 16, 2023
The mixed martial arts community was left stunned on Saturday when it was announced that UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would be released. After a long period of trying to nail Ngannou down with a […]
Kevin Lee offers himself as Jake Paul's first PFL opponent: "If he wants to make it legitimate, I’ll be around"
Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2023
Kevin Lee believes Jake Paul needs to fight someone like him in the cage to earn respect. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision victory over Anderson Silva in the boxing […]
Jake Paul hints that he will fight Mike Perry next after Tommy Fury declined boxing match: "It might be your lucky year"
Josh Evanoff - January 5, 2023
Jake Paul and Mike Perry might be facing off in the boxing ring later this year. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva in October. In the biggest […]
Jake Paul shoots down boxing match with UFC legend Donald Cerrone: "I'm tired of beating these old dudes up"
Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2023
Jake Paul is reportedly done facing older UFC legends, according to himself, anyway. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of the ring since October when he faced Anderson Silva. The bout was the biggest test […]
Controversial footage released of Jake Paul flooring Youtuber in sparring
Lewis Simpson - December 16, 2022
Jake Paul dismisses Tommy Fury's chances against him in a boxing match: "He's never fought anyone good"
Josh Evanoff - November 24, 2022
Jake Paul doesn’t really believe that Tommy Fury has much to offer him in the ring. ‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return against Anderson Silva last month. In the main event on Showtime […]
Jake Paul verbally agrees to face Tommy Fury in the U.K. next February: "No more running"
Josh Evanoff - November 15, 2022
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul might be booked against Tommy Fury once again. ‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return against Anderson Silva last month. On Showtime pay-per-view, ‘The Spider’ gave the YouTuber the best challenge […]
Joe Rogan praises Jake Paul's performance against Anderson Silva: "That is legit as f*ck"
Josh Evanoff - November 4, 2022
UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes Jake Paul is deserving of respect. ‘The Problem Child’ made his return to the boxing ring last Saturday night on Showtime pay-per-view. In his comeback appearance, Paul continued his war […]
Matt Brown comes to the defense of Jake Paul's controversial resume: "He’s fought tougher guys than 99 percent of pro boxers in their first fights"
Josh Evanoff - November 3, 2022
Jake Paul has found an unlikely ally in UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown. ‘The Problem Child’ continued his bizarre ascent in the boxing world last Saturday. On Showtime pay-per-view secured the biggest win of his […]
Daniel Cormier believes that Anderson Silva's inactivity led to Jake Paul loss: "When he put on the gas, you saw he was the better fighter"
Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2022
Jake Paul reveals brother Logan has been privately urging him to retire: "Leave the world and the people with their jaws dropped"
Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2022
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has revealed his brother wants him to retire. ‘The Problem Child’ has only been a professional boxer for less than three years. Despite that, Paul has risen to become one of the […]
Jake Paul believes clash with Nate Diaz would be far easier than Anderson Silva: "He's just a street fighter, boxing is a purest sport"
Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2022
Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva could net him a boxing match with Nate Diaz, but he’s not worried. ‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring on Showtime pay-per-view last Saturday. In another battle of […]