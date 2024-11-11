Jake Paul says he’s manifesting KO win over Mike Tyson this Friday in Arlington

By Fernando Quiles - November 11, 2024

Jake Paul believes he will put Mike Tyson away this Friday night.

Jake Paul

On November 15th, Paul and Tyson will collide at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. There is a significant age difference between the two. Paul is 27 years old, while Tyson is 58. Despite many crying foul over the fight booking, Paul maintains that Tyson is still a dangerous foe.

With that said, “The Problem Child” believes he will finish “Iron” Mike in Jerry World.

Jake Paul Puts Away Mike Tyson In Texas?

During a face-to-face sit-down interview staring across from Mike Tyson, Jake Paul expressed his belief that he will have the International Boxing Hall of Famer laying on the canvas (h/t MMAFighting).

“When it happens, it’s going to be a little bittersweet because I have love for him, but at the current moment, we’re meant to go to war,” Paul said. “He’s trying to take the food off my plate, I’m trying to take the food off of his plate and that’s what warriors do. But for me, I’ve dream this, manifested it, and it will be the start of what has been a 12-year career for me in entertainment and acting and working and all the things I’ve done now into boxing, this is finally my moment and my time to shine and I’m going to show the world who the f*ck I am.

“Because everyone’s doubted me, everyone’s had something something to say. Nothing was ever given to me. I’ve had to work for it all. Suppressed by everyone. Kicked off of YouTube. Kicked off of platforms. Canceled five times and here I am throwing the biggest event in really all of entertainment actually and now it shows to the rest of the world what hard work and perseverance can do and I’m just happy to be able to show that to other kids who maybe have to go through adversity and have to fight and have to keep on proving themselves time and time again.”

Paul went as far as to say, “It’s already written” when asked if he believes he will KO Tyson. We’ll soon find out if “The Problem Child” can see his vision come to fruition on fight night.

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

