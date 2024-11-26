Former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. reveals ongoing talks for Jake Paul fight: “This week I have a meeting”

By Josh Evanoff - November 26, 2024

Former WBC champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is down for a boxing match against Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return to the boxing ring earlier this month in Dallas. Live on Netflix, Jake Paul faced 58-year-old heavyweight legend Mike Tyson. While some hoped that ‘Iron Mike’ could turn back time, he quickly gassed out in the eight-round bout. As a result, Paul wound up outboxing Tyson, scoring a unanimous decision victory.

Following the win, the YouTuber-turned-boxer called for fights with the likes of Canelo Alvarez. However, it appears that Jake Paul could instead meet former champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. For his part, ‘The Son of the Legend’ last competed in July, scoring a unanimous decision win over Uriah Hall. That bout took place on the undercard of Paul’s knockout win over BKFC star Mike Perry.

Speaking in a recent interview with TUDN, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. revealed that the two are in talks. According to the former WBC middleweight champion, he’d much rather face a legitimate established boxer next. However, for the fame and fortune Jake Paul would offer, Chavez Jr. has to hear the YouTuber out.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

(via Netflix)

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. opens up on talks for boxing match against Jake Paul

“It’s an option, we’re looking into it, let’s see, this week I have a meeting.” Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. stated in a recent interview with TUDN when asked about facing the YouTuber next. “I’d be interested in fighting a champion, but fighting Jake Paul, for the fame and the media, would put me in a position to fight against others.”

He concluded, “I’m not looking for it, it’s been presented. It’s not concrete, but let’s see what happens.” (h/t Michael Benson)

On paper, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. would be one of the biggest tests of Jake Paul’s career thus far. However, the Mexican boxer has seen much better days. Since suffering a decision loss to Canelo Alvarez in 2017, Chavez Jr. has dealt with substance abuse issues causing him to take long hiatuses from the ring. Furthermore, he’s suffered four losses in his last seven bouts, including a defeat to Anderson Silva.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you have any interest in Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.?

