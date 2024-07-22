Darren Till scolds Mike Perry after Jake Paul loss: “Total amateur, never coached by anyone”

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till was shocked by how Mike Perry performed against Jake Paul in their Saturday boxing match.

Paul won his fourth consecutive professional boxing match by finishing Perry in the sixth round of their cruiserweight clash. Paul overcame some early fatigue to pressure Perry as the fight went on, leaving plenty of openings for his signature right hand.

It was a setback for Perry, who hadn’t lost a fight in any capacity since 2021. He remains unbeaten in bare-knuckle boxing and is expected to return to the Bare Knuckle FC ring by the end of 2024.

Till, who has been linked numerous times to a fight with Perry, was especially critical of Perry’s showing.