Darren Till scolds Mike Perry after Jake Paul loss: “Total amateur, never coached by anyone”
Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till was shocked by how Mike Perry performed against Jake Paul in their Saturday boxing match.
Paul won his fourth consecutive professional boxing match by finishing Perry in the sixth round of their cruiserweight clash. Paul overcame some early fatigue to pressure Perry as the fight went on, leaving plenty of openings for his signature right hand.
It was a setback for Perry, who hadn’t lost a fight in any capacity since 2021. He remains unbeaten in bare-knuckle boxing and is expected to return to the Bare Knuckle FC ring by the end of 2024.
Till, who has been linked numerous times to a fight with Perry, was especially critical of Perry’s showing.
Darren Till critical of Mike Perry’s performance vs. Jake Paul
In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Till didn’t hold back in criticizing Perry’s performance.
“Mike was just stumbling over his own two feet. It looked like Mike hasn’t been coached by anyone, a total amateur in there,” Till said of Perry. “I get he’s tough, I get he’s durable…but mate, there’s nobody in bare-knuckle. He should’ve beat Jake [Paul], maybe Jake was juiced, but he should’ve put up a better fight than he did.”
Till is fresh off an exhibition boxing win against Mohmmad Mutie earlier this month. He was supposed to be on the preliminary card of Paul vs. Mike Tyson before Tyson withdrew and Perry was slated for the event.
Paul will face Tyson later this year in a rescheduled cruiserweight bout. By the time the scheduled fight happens, the heavyweight boxing legend Tyson will be 58 years old.
Paul entered the Perry fight off of recent wins over Nate Diaz and Ryan Bourland. He’s won 10 of his first 11 professional boxing matches.
Till didn’t hold back at taking a jab at Perry’s boxing performance, and he feels he could’ve put up a better fight against Paul in the ring.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Darren Till Jake Paul Mike Perry