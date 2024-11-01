PHOTO | Mike Tyson reveals absurd physique ahead of boxing return against Jake Paul

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is absolutely shredded ahead of his return against Jake Paul.

The 58-year-old heavyweight is set to head to the ring for the first time since 2020 later this month. However, while his bout with Roy Jones Jr. four years ago was an exhibition, his next fight will be a professional one. On November 15th, live on Netflix, Mike Tyson will clash with Jake Paul.

The boxing match will be the former champion’s first professional contest in nearly two decades. His last bout took place in June 2005, suffering a stunning upset loss to journeyman Kevin McBride. Now at 58 years old, Mike Tyson is preparing for one more fight against ‘The Problem Child’.

In the build to the contest, Jake Paul has repeatedly mocked the heavyweight’s age. Given the 31-year age gap between the two, it doesn’t come as a huge surprise. However, Mike Tyson is in arguably the best shape of his entire career. Taking to Instagram earlier today, the heavyweight posted a photo of his physique.

RELATED: REPORT | JAKE PAUL VS. MIKE TYSON TICKETS PLUMMET IN PRICE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson)



Boxing legend Mike Tyson reveals shredded physique ahead of Jake Paul fight

Just based on the photo, it’s clear Mike Tyson is taking preparation seriously. Based on a recent interview he gave to TalkSport, ‘Iron Mike’ is getting ready for a long night. In the interview, Tyson stated that he expects to have to hunt down Jake Paul on November 15th. However, he doesn’t believe that will be a big issue.

“I see him running around and I have to try and catch him and slaughter him. Mike Tyson stated in the interview discussing his return to the boxing ring against Jake Paul. He’s a good little fighter but he’s only had ten fights which is considered as an amateur in our field.”

He continued, “I have to catch him and slaughter him. No [I don’t fear for him] because he stepped into the ring. If my mother steps into the ring, she has a problem with me. Don’t go in the ring if you don’t want that problem… Jake believes his own lies sometimes. When you’re in a big fight, you have to become delusional and believe you’re somebody that you’re actually not. He’s in a lot of trouble.”

What do you make of this boxing news? Are you excited for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?