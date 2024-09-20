Steve-O claims Dana White dipped out of the UFC Nashville main event to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

By Cole Shelton - September 20, 2024

Comedian and actor Steve-O says Dana White left the UFC Nashville main event between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font so he could watch Jake Paul box Nate Diaz.

Dana White, UFC 303

Paul and Diaz were boxing on August 5, 2023, in Dallas, while the UFC was in Nashville that same night. In the main event of the Fight Night card, Sandhagen outwrestled Font for five rounds to get a decision win.

However, it wasn’t the most exciting fight and according to Steve-O, Dana White left the arena to go backstage so he could watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

“I can tell you that when you boxed Nate Diaz that night, there was a UFC Fight Night in Nashville, Tennessee,” Steve-O said on BS w/ Jake Paul (via MMANews). “I had arranged to fly to Nashville because I was very interested in looking at properties… You know, that’s why I was in Nashville for this fight night. It was Cory Sandhagen versus Rob Font, and the main event was dreadfully boring. Dana dipped out of the arena, and after the fight, I was walking out, and we were like, ‘Oh, what’s up with Dana?’ We go into his room, and he’s just turned on you fighting Nate Diaz, and I watched you fight Nate Diaz with Dana.”

It is interesting that White would prefer to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz rather than his own Fight Card, especially with what he has said about Paul in the past.

Dana White praised Cory Sandhagen despite walking out of UFC Nashville

Even though Dana White walked out of the UFC Nashville main event between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font, the UFC boss had nothing but positive things to say about Sandhagen.

In the first round, Sandhagen suffered an injury and White called the contender a ‘stud’ for still continuing to fight with the injury.

“For the record, Cory Sandhagen tore his tricep off the bone in the first round of that fight. The fact that kid fought is incredible. He’s a f***** stud. He lost an opponent [Umar Nurmagomedov], then took Rob Font, who is a f*****g machine on his feet. Props to the kid for being willing to take any opponent, especially with where he is in the rankings. Nothing but respect for him,” Dana White said to Sports Illustrated.

Despite the praise, it appears White was watching Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz instead of Sandhagen vs. Font, according to Steve-O.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Jake Paul UFC

Related

Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree's coach shares bold prediction for UFC 307 title fight with Alex Pereira: “He’s the one that breaks game first”

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2024
Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vows to end his UFC fighter pay campaign if Dana White makes one change: “I’ll shut the f**k up!”

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2024

Jake Paul plans to end his UFC fighter pay campaign if Dana White makes one change.

Dana White
Dana White

Dana White plans to make 'big announcements' regarding boxing future

Zain Bando - September 19, 2024

Dana White has always been open to new ideas. From “Power Slap” to taking the UFC to greater heights, he continues looking for new ways to be innovative.

Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad says Kamaru Usman "got physical" with him during recent podcast face-to-face

Curtis Calhoun - September 19, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad got into a physical altercation with former titleholder Kamaru Usman while on the former champion’s podcast.

Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen axes "Foolish" hopes for a Conor McGregor UFC comeback after Michael Chandler's recent booking

Curtis Calhoun - September 19, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is no longer interested in a UFC comeback after Michael Chandler’s new fight booking.

Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley

TJ Dillashaw explains why he believes Cory Sandhgaen would "piece up" Sean O'Malley

Cole Shelton - September 19, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier predicts what will happen if Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic gets canceled again: "Opportunity for disappointment"

Curtis Calhoun - September 19, 2024

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier is already preparing for the worst circumstances ahead of Jon Jones’s return to the Octagon against Stipe Miocic.

Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson dismisses age concerns ahead of UFC 307 return: "I feel like I'm 25!"

Josh Evanoff - September 19, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson doesn’t feel his age.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee set for September 28th MMA return at Lights Out Championship

Josh Evanoff - September 19, 2024

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee will return to the cage later this month.

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch
UFC

Tim Welch addresses backlash following Sean O'Malley's loss at Noche UFC: "I know what's going through his mind"

Josh Evanoff - September 19, 2024

Tim Welch has responded to the critics following Sean O’Malley’s loss at Noche UFC.