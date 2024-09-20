Steve-O claims Dana White dipped out of the UFC Nashville main event to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Comedian and actor Steve-O says Dana White left the UFC Nashville main event between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font so he could watch Jake Paul box Nate Diaz.

Paul and Diaz were boxing on August 5, 2023, in Dallas, while the UFC was in Nashville that same night. In the main event of the Fight Night card, Sandhagen outwrestled Font for five rounds to get a decision win.

However, it wasn’t the most exciting fight and according to Steve-O, Dana White left the arena to go backstage so he could watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

“I can tell you that when you boxed Nate Diaz that night, there was a UFC Fight Night in Nashville, Tennessee,” Steve-O said on BS w/ Jake Paul (via MMANews). “I had arranged to fly to Nashville because I was very interested in looking at properties… You know, that’s why I was in Nashville for this fight night. It was Cory Sandhagen versus Rob Font, and the main event was dreadfully boring. Dana dipped out of the arena, and after the fight, I was walking out, and we were like, ‘Oh, what’s up with Dana?’ We go into his room, and he’s just turned on you fighting Nate Diaz, and I watched you fight Nate Diaz with Dana.”

It is interesting that White would prefer to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz rather than his own Fight Card, especially with what he has said about Paul in the past.