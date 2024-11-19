Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson reportedly draws 108 million viewers, Netflix claims

By Josh Evanoff - November 19, 2024

Netflix has claimed the professional boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was the most streamed fight ever.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Boxing, Boxers, React

‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Iron Mike’ finally met over the weekend in Dallas. The two were originally slated to meet in July, but Mike Tyson was forced out due to a medical emergency. He later revealed that he nearly died in June, but wanted to compete one final time. As a result, Paul knocked out short-notice replacement Mike Perry earlier this summer instead.

After the YouTuber knocked out ‘Platinum’, he signed a deal to face Mike Tyson. Heading into the heavyweight bout, many were concerned due to the boxing legend’s age. While Tyson didn’t get hurt too badly in the eight-round contest, he was badly dominated. Paul ultimately emerged with a lopsided decision win on Friday night.

Post-fight, many slammed the boxing match. However, Netflix also received a fair bit of criticism, as many fans were unable to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson due to technical issues. Well, it seems that the streaming giant is still feeling pretty good about the whole night. Earlier today, Netflix revealed that 108 million fans watched the bout.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson reportedly becomes the most streamed boxing match of all time

If that figure is correct, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson would be among the most-watched fights of all time. Furthermore, the co-main event between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano 2 is now easily the most-watched women’s sporting event of all time. In case you missed that fight, ‘KT’ emerged with a controversial decision win.

Nonetheless, these streaming figures will likely keep Netflix around in the combat sports game. While Jake Paul’s deal with the company was only for one fight, it’s hard to see the two not working together again. That being said, it’s currently unclear who the YouTuber-turned-boxer will face next.

However, he’s been called out by many, many high-profile boxers. Since beating Mike Tyson on Friday, Jake Paul has been called out by several champions, including Artur Beterbiev, Gervonta Davis, and Daniel Dubois. On social media, ‘Dynamite’ offered the controversial YouTuber a shot at his IBF heavyweight title.

What do you make of this boxing news? Did you watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on Friday?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

