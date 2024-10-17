Alex Pereira slams the door shut on boxing match against Jake Paul: “He knows I’m under contract to the UFC”

By Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is done talking about a boxing match with Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira

‘Poatan’ is fresh off his return to the cage in the main event of UFC 307 earlier this month. In Salt Lake City, Alex Pereira put on an incredible fight with fellow striker Khalil Rountree Jr. Despite some early success from the challenger, the Brazilian wound up breaking ‘The War Horse’ down en route to a knockout win.

Following the victory, Alex Pereira revealed plans to take some time off. Given the UFC champion’s busy schedule, it should come as no surprise that he doesn’t want to fight until next March. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Pereira opened up on his plans to return to the cage.

There, the UFC light-heavyweight champion was asked about a potential boxing match against Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ previously called out Alex Pereira following a sixth-round knockout victory over Mike Perry in July. As of now, Paul is set to return to the ring next month in Dallas against 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira shoots down Jake Paul boxing match

Despite some initial interest from ‘Poatan’, it seems that he’s u-turned on the idea of heading to boxing. In the interview with Ariel Helwani, Alex Pereira slammed the door shut on a potential fight with Jake Paul. According to the Brazilian, there’s no way ‘The Problem Child’ would be calling him out if he wasn’t under UFC contract. While Pereira loves boxing, he won’t be facing Paul anytime soon.

“I’m going to be honest, of course, boxing interests me.” Alex Pereira stated to Ariel Helwani, when asked about a future boxing match against Jake Paul. “But he knows that I’m under contract to the UFC and I can’t just leave. I think that’s why he calls [me out] and says all of that.”

He concluded, “I think if the UFC was a league that allowed everyone to fight everywhere, he wouldn’t be saying that.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC light-heavyweight champion? Do you have any interest in seeing Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul?

