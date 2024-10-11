Eddie Hearn refuses to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson despite promoting undercard fighters: “He’s nearly 60!”

Eddie Hearn has no interest in the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match.

‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Iron Mike’ are set to collide next month at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The bout was originally slated to go down on July 20th but was postponed due to Mike Tyson suffering from health issues. As a result, Jake Paul handed short-notice replacement Mike Perry a sixth-round knockout loss earlier this summer.

For Mike Tyson, the boxing match will be his first professional contest since a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride. Many have their concerns for the boxing legend ahead of the contest, given that he’s now 58 years old. One of the many fans concerned includes Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn, who discussed Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul in a recent interview.

Speaking with TalkSport, the promoter opened up on the bout, calling it a “huge shame”. It’s worth noting that Eddie Hearn promotes one of the key fighters on the undercard, Katie Taylor. ‘KT’ is currently set to face Amanda Serrano in the co-main event, a rematch of their April 2022 classic. That night saw Taylor emerge with a split-decision victory.

RELATED: PFL CEO CONFIRMS JAKE PAUL’S MMA DEBUT SLATED FOR 2025 FOLLOWING MIKE TYSON FIGHT: “IT’LL BE A SPECTACLE”

Eddie Hearn discusses the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match

While Eddie Hearn will be promoting Katie Taylor in the co-main event, he has no interest in the headliner. In the interview with TalkSport, the Matchroom Boxing chairman admitted that he would be leaving the arena before Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. As a longtime fan of the sport, Hearn can’t sit and watch the legend take unnecessary damage.

“I think it’s a huge shame that one of the biggest legends of the sport comes back 20 years after everybody knew he shouldn’t be boxing anymore.” Eddie Hearn stated when asked about Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. “At 55 or however old he is. He’s 58? Jesus Christ, he’s nearly 60.” (h/t Michael Benson)

He continued, “Like, you have no respect for the sport of boxing if you put Mike Tyson in a ring at 58 years of age. And if he gets hurt, then it’s on those people… I’ll watch Katie Taylor and then I’ll leave. I can’t watch that.”

What do you make of these comments from Eddie Hearn? Will you watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match next month?