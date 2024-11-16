Mike Tyson explains why he slapped Jake Paul in viral weigh-in skirmish

Mike Tyson says Jake Paul is responsible for getting slapped by the heavyweight boxing great at their final pre-fight staredown.

Tyson and Paul will clash tonight in their heavyweight matchup in Dallas, TX. The fight marks the professional boxing return of the all-time great Tyson, who will enter the ring just weeks after turning 58 years old.

Things have heated up between Paul and Tyson ahead of their highly-anticipated matchup. Any mutual respect between the two sides went out the window when Tyson slapped Paul at the ceremonial-weigh in on Thursday.

Paul appeared stunned for a brief moment but returned to his fiery self in his interview with Ariel Helwani just moments later. He promised that Tyson “would die” after slapping him.

But according to Tyson, his slap was in response to Paul stepping on his foot and causing moderate pain.