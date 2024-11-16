Mike Tyson explains why he slapped Jake Paul in viral weigh-in skirmish

By Curtis Calhoun - November 15, 2024

Mike Tyson says Jake Paul is responsible for getting slapped by the heavyweight boxing great at their final pre-fight staredown.

Tyson and Paul will clash tonight in their heavyweight matchup in Dallas, TX. The fight marks the professional boxing return of the all-time great Tyson, who will enter the ring just weeks after turning 58 years old.

Things have heated up between Paul and Tyson ahead of their highly-anticipated matchup. Any mutual respect between the two sides went out the window when Tyson slapped Paul at the ceremonial-weigh in on Thursday.

Paul appeared stunned for a brief moment but returned to his fiery self in his interview with Ariel Helwani just moments later. He promised that Tyson “would die” after slapping him.

But according to Tyson, his slap was in response to Paul stepping on his foot and causing moderate pain.

Mike Tyson says Jake Paul stepped on his foot and provoked slap

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Tyson opened up on his decision to assault Paul at the ceremonial weigh-in.

“I was in my socks and he had on shoes,” Tyson said. “He stepped on my toe because he is a f***ing a**hole. I wanted to think it happened by accident. But now I think it may have happened on purpose.

“I was in a lot of pain. I had to reciprocate.”

Despite Tyson’s apparent foot ailment, his fight with Paul remains a go for Friday night. He’s looking to earn his first professional boxing win since knocking out Clifford Etienne in 2003.

Paul returns to the ring looking to continue his winning streak since suffering his first loss to Tommy Fury last year. Since then, he’s won four straight, including a win in his last fight against Bare Knuckle FC superstar Mike Perry.

The air is thick between Paul and Tyson ahead of their grudge match. Depending on how things play out inside the ring, their bad blood may never simmer.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

