Mike Tyson vows to ‘slaughter’ Jake Paul in upcoming boxing match: “He’s in a lot of trouble”

58-year-old Mike Tyson believes he will dominate Jake Paul in his boxing return.

‘Iron Mike’ hasn’t competed in a professional boxing match in nearly 20 years. The last time Mike Tyson competed was a bout against journeyman Kevin McBride in June 2005. The legendary heavyweight quit on the stool that night, stating afterward he didn’t have aalove for the sport anymore. 19 years later, the spark is back.

On November 15th in Dallas, Mike Tyson will head to the boxing ring for a clash with Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ has called to face the aging heavyweight for years, and he’s finally got his wish. The two were initially slated to fight earlier this summer, but Tyson was forced out due to health issues. As a result, Paul knocked out Mike Perry in July.

Speaking in a recent interview with TalkSport, the 58-year-old discussed his boxing return. There, the aging heavyweight legend vowed to ‘slaughter’ Jake Paul in their fight next month. While Mike Tyson is aware that his opponent has a massive age advantage, he doesn’t believe that it will matter due to his inexperience.

Mike Tyson vows to ‘slaughter’ YouTuber Jake Paul in long-awaited boxing return

“I see him running around and I have to try and catch him and slaughter him. Mike Tyson stated in the interview, discussing his return to the boxing ring against Jake Paul. He’s a good little fighter but he’s only had ten fights which is considered as an amateur in our field.” (h/t TalkSport)

He continued, “I have to catch him and slaughter him. No [I don’t fear for him] because he stepped into the ring. If my mother steps into the ring, she has a problem with me. Don’t go in the ring if you don’t want that problem… Jake believes his own lies sometimes. When you’re in a big fight, you have to become delusional and believe you’re somebody that you’re actually not. He’s in a lot of trouble.”

While Mike Tyson is confident ahead of his boxing return, bettors aren’t as high on the heavyweight legend. According to the current betting line from MGM, ‘Iron Mike’ is a substantial +200 underdog for the contest. Meanwhile, Jake Paul is currently a -250 favorite for the heavyweight bout.

What do you make of these comments from the boxing legend? Will you watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson next month?