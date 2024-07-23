Terence Crawford becomes the latest boxing star to question the need for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

By Curtis Calhoun - July 22, 2024

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford doesn’t have any interest in watching heavyweight legend Mike Tyson’s scheduled return to the ring.

Terence Crawford, Jake Paul, Mike Tyson

Tyson is scheduled to return to the boxing ring to face Jake Paul on November 15th in Dallas, TX. He returns to the ring at 58 years old, looking to hand the polarizing Paul his second career boxing defeat.

Fight fans and pundits are torn about the ethics of Tyson’s long-awaited return to the ring. On fight night, there will be an age difference of 31 years between himself and Paul.

Crawford, one of boxing’s greatest ambassadors, isn’t looking forward to seeing Tyson potentially get seriously hurt against Paul.

Terence Crawford doesn’t support Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Crawford was asked to weigh in on Paul vs. Tyson.

“No, I don’t (have interest),” Crawford said. “I think Mike Tyson is an icon of boxing, he’s done a lot in boxing and I just feel like he’s past his prime. He’s old, I don’t want to see Mike get in the ring and get hurt. A fight where he can just go in for the money or the entertainment…

“With him having his health problems, it’s another added reason I don’t wanna see him in the ring.”

Tyson and Paul were supposed to square off last weekend in Dallas before Tyson was forced off the event lineup due to a recent medical scare. Since then, many have called for Tyson to stand down and pivot on his planned return to boxing.

Paul most recently handed Bare Knuckle FC star Mike Perry a knockout loss last Saturday. He has won four straight fights since a loss to Tommy Fury last year.

Tyson hasn’t fought professionally since a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005. He returned in 2020 for an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson Terence Crawford

