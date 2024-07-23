Terence Crawford becomes the latest boxing star to question the need for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Terence Crawford doesn’t support Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Crawford was asked to weigh in on Paul vs. Tyson.

“No, I don’t (have interest),” Crawford said. “I think Mike Tyson is an icon of boxing, he’s done a lot in boxing and I just feel like he’s past his prime. He’s old, I don’t want to see Mike get in the ring and get hurt. A fight where he can just go in for the money or the entertainment…

“With him having his health problems, it’s another added reason I don’t wanna see him in the ring.”

Tyson and Paul were supposed to square off last weekend in Dallas before Tyson was forced off the event lineup due to a recent medical scare. Since then, many have called for Tyson to stand down and pivot on his planned return to boxing.

Paul most recently handed Bare Knuckle FC star Mike Perry a knockout loss last Saturday. He has won four straight fights since a loss to Tommy Fury last year.

Tyson hasn’t fought professionally since a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005. He returned in 2020 for an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr.