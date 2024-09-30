PFL CEO confirms Jake Paul’s MMA debut slated for 2025 following Mike Tyson fight: “It’ll be a spectacle”

PFL CEO Peter Murray has confirmed Jake Paul will fight in MMA after facing Mike Tyson.

‘The Problem Child’ is set to make his return to the boxing ring on November 15th in Dallas. Fresh off a knockout victory over Mike Perry in July, Jake Paul will face the legendary Mike Tyson. The two were previously booked to clash in the summer, but health issues forced the 58-year-old boxer out of the matchup.

Heading into the contest, PFL CEO Peter Murray is understandably supporting Jake Paul. Early last year, the YouTuber-turned-fighter signed with the UFC’s number-one competitor. While Paul has been busy with boxing, he’s repeatedly discussed his plans to fight in the cage. According to Murray, his promotional debut could be happening sooner than many expect.

Speaking in a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, the promoter was asked about Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. There, Peter Murray confirmed that the YouTuber was still signed to the PFL, and will compete in the cage next year. According to the executive, Paul is serious about facing a legitimate MMA fighter in his debut.

Jake Paul’s PFL debut confirmed for 2025, following Mike Tyson boxing match

Murray’s comments come just days after Jake Paul’s former opponent, Tommy Fury, offered to face him in the cage. However, the PFL CEO didn’t respond to his offer. Instead, it seems they’ve already got some plans for the YouTuber’s promotional debut. According to Murray, the company is building a massive card for early next year.

“We have a partnership with Jake and we’re looking forward to supporting him in MMA.” The PFL CEO stated in the interview. We’re going to stage that mega event next year and more to come on that too, that will happen. There’s a number of opponents who continue to line up.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

He continued, “Conceptually this event continues to getting bigger and bigger. Jake has committed to take on a for real, legitimate fighter. So it’ll be a spectacle.”

What do you make of these comments from PFL CEO Peter Murray? Who do you want to see Jake Paul fight in the cage?