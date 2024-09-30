PFL CEO confirms Jake Paul’s MMA debut slated for 2025 following Mike Tyson fight: “It’ll be a spectacle”

By Josh Evanoff - September 30, 2024

PFL CEO Peter Murray has confirmed Jake Paul will fight in MMA after facing Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul

‘The Problem Child’ is set to make his return to the boxing ring on November 15th in Dallas. Fresh off a knockout victory over Mike Perry in July, Jake Paul will face the legendary Mike Tyson. The two were previously booked to clash in the summer, but health issues forced the 58-year-old boxer out of the matchup.

Heading into the contest, PFL CEO Peter Murray is understandably supporting Jake Paul. Early last year, the YouTuber-turned-fighter signed with the UFC’s number-one competitor. While Paul has been busy with boxing, he’s repeatedly discussed his plans to fight in the cage. According to Murray, his promotional debut could be happening sooner than many expect.

Speaking in a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, the promoter was asked about Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. There, Peter Murray confirmed that the YouTuber was still signed to the PFL, and will compete in the cage next year. According to the executive, Paul is serious about facing a legitimate MMA fighter in his debut.

RELATED: MIKE TYSON MIGHT CHOOSE TO FIGHT HIGH AGAINST JAKE PAUL IN BOXING RETURN: “THAT’S A POSSIBILITY!”

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Jake Paul’s PFL debut confirmed for 2025, following Mike Tyson boxing match

Murray’s comments come just days after Jake Paul’s former opponent, Tommy Fury, offered to face him in the cage. However, the PFL CEO didn’t respond to his offer. Instead, it seems they’ve already got some plans for the YouTuber’s promotional debut. According to Murray, the company is building a massive card for early next year.

“We have a partnership with Jake and we’re looking forward to supporting him in MMA.” The PFL CEO stated in the interview. We’re going to stage that mega event next year and more to come on that too, that will happen. There’s a number of opponents who continue to line up.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

He continued, “Conceptually this event continues to getting bigger and bigger. Jake has committed to take on a for real, legitimate fighter. So it’ll be a spectacle.”

What do you make of these comments from PFL CEO Peter Murray? Who do you want to see Jake Paul fight in the cage?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jake Paul Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier says Francis Ngannou will have to "Channel" emotions correctly in MMA return after son's death

Curtis Calhoun - September 26, 2024
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Tommy Fury offers to fight Jake Paul in the PFL after training with Tom Aspinall: "I'll beat him in the ring and cage"

Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2024

Tommy Fury is willing to be Jake Paul’s first opponent in the PFL cage.

Dana White, UFC 303
Jake Paul

Steve-O claims Dana White dipped out of the UFC Nashville main event to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2024

Comedian and actor Steve-O says Dana White left the UFC Nashville main event between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font so he could watch Jake Paul box Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL CEO opens up on Jake Paul's MMA debut ahead of Mike Tyson bout: "His opponent will be very credible"

Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2024

PFL CEO Peter Murray still believes Jake Paul will get in the cage one day.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Video | Dana White reacts to Donn Davis’ claim that the PFL has spent more money on ‘Ngannou vs. Ferreira’ than the Ultimate Fighting Championship did with UFC 306

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Donn Davis’ recent claims regarding PFL and their expenditures.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira

PFL's Donn Davis claims Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira will cost more than Noche UFC: "Fighters here make more"

Josh Evanoff - September 17, 2024
Johnny Eblen, Fabian Edwards
Johnny Eblen

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2 added to the undercard of PFL's 'Battle Of The Giants' PPV

Josh Evanoff - September 17, 2024

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen will face Fabian Edwards next month on PFL pay-per-view.

Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson admits training is "a little shaky" ahead of boxing return against Jake Paul: "It's hard to walk right now"

Josh Evanoff - September 17, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson isn’t feeling too hot ahead of his November clash against Jake Paul.

Dan Hardy
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Dan Hardy reveals plans for MMA return with the PFL: "I gave them three or four names"

Josh Evanoff - September 13, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy is interested in fighting for the PFL.

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor
Jake Paul

Jake Paul offers theory why the UFC hasn't booked Conor McGregor's return: "He has two fights left on his deal..."

Josh Evanoff - September 5, 2024

Jake Paul believes that the UFC is holding back Conor McGregor from competing.